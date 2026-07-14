Meteorological truth and media representation of April-May 2026 heat season frequently diverged in ways that matter for public safety and policy

While the India Today title, “Scorching heat ahead: Why India will bake in 45ºC temperatures in April” (14th April, 2026) considers heat in India as a single uniform event, the body confers the forecast of temperatures across central and southern India to be between 42°C and 45°C which was accurate with the IMD forecasts where temperature actually reached 43.1°C in Akola, Maharashtra and 44°C in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on 13th and 15th April respectively, originally these are isolated pockets. The article further claimed the Delhi-NCR region would experience 40°C in due course of the week, which was also satisfied in the subsequent bulletins by the IMD. Though heat wave was concentrated in central, peninsular and western India, appreciably below normal temperatures were also found in parts of Northeast India, particularly Assam and Meghalaya and some locations of West Bengal. This example simplifies how news headlines often geographically generalise uneven meteorological conditions.

Another example of national scale framing is provided by the NDTV report, “India Bakes At 47.6 Degrees: Heatwave Explained, From Urban Heat To El Nino” (20th May, 2026). This report accurately identifies several locations experiencing exceptionally high temperatures, including Banda, Uttar Pradesh recording the highest, 47.6°C and temperatures exceeding 42°C in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Nagpur, along with discussing broader phenomena like El Nino and concept of Urban Heat Island. However, the headline again illustrates generalisation, ignoring the heterogenous situation of heat throughout the nation. As reported by the IMD, although heat was an issue in north, central and eastern India, states of Northeast India, south India and coastal India recorded normal or below normal maximum temperatures on the same day.

A third example is provided in The Hindu report, “Heatwave tightens grip in Telangana as nine districts record above 43℃; over 42℃ in 22 districts” (16th April, 2026); which focused exclusively on Telangana. This report’s description of intensifying heat closely corresponds to the IMD observations indicating above normal maximum temperatures by 1.6℃-3.5℃ across parts of Telangana with heat wave warnings and above-normal night temperatures. However, the contrast lies in the fact that IMD referred to heat wave in “isolated pockets” while the newspaper’s narrative conveys a uniformly spread heat wave conditions across the state. Thus, in spite of being meteorologically accurate, it omits the careful spatial context as given by the IMD.

The process of localisation is also evident in the article, “Heatwave in Delhi: Hydrate, cover up if stepping out in the day; IMD warns of mercury hitting 42°C today” in the Indian Express (21st April, 2026). This report accurately reflected the IMD forecasts indicating rising temperatures over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, retaining the specific terminology of “isolated pockets” in reporting heat wave conditions. Nevertheless, the article’s exclusive focus centred Delhi and removed the wider regional context of heat wave scenario in north India, and transformed a regional meteorological event as a city specific narrative.

Although such localised reports are not necessarily problematic, the readers can often encounter only a fragment of the entire scenario, thus envisioning the place of report as the centre of heat wave, while IMD bulletins might indicate similar or severe situation elsewhere.

About the mountains

The IMD reported that the mountains of India also experienced unusual heat in addition to the plains. The seasonal outlook for both 2025 and 2026 summers suggested above normal maximum and minimum temperatures in the mountain states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the hill states of north-east India (except maximum temperature in Sikkim, 2025). Heat wave probability were also above normal over southern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2025 and 2026. The IMD bulletins frequently presented temperature anomalies in those states, where both the maximum and minimum temperatures were above normal during the first week of April.

While there was daily update on temperature departures in the hills, the newspapers focused on the Indian plains. Among the few reports covering hill stations, the India Today report, “No relief in the hills: India’s mountains are sizzling with record heat” (27th April, 2026), drew attention to the unusually high temperatures across the Himalayan states, at par with the IMD reports. This article highlighted exceptionally warm conditions across popular hill stations like Mussoorie, Nainital, Shimla and Manali, temperatures reaching up to 30°C in the former two and 27°C in Shimla. The article further noted IMD’s forecast on heat waves occurring likely in isolated pockets in Jammu and Kashmir.

A similar perspective was presented in “Hill Station Heatwave: Ooty, Yercaud Temperatures Rise” in The Times of India (26th May, 2026), which noted rising temperatures in the comparatively cooler hill stations of southern India. Besides reporting above normal temperatures in these regions, the article further connected it to the broader climate-change concerns, warming trend and declining pre-monsoon rainfall.

In spite of such examples, the mountain and hill states remain relatively less reported in context of heat as compared to heat wave events in the plains of India.

Contradictions

While the news remains consistent to the IMD information, newspapers were frequently found to have amplified the significant events through sensational titles. A single station experiencing exceptional heat becomes a national headline, in spite of neighbouring regions being subsequently cooler. A heat wave warning for “isolated pockets” became a state-wide threat. Technical phrases used by the IMD such as “heat wave conditions in isolated pockets” were often transformed into stronger expressions such as “severe heat wave grips region” or “city braces scorching conditions”. Such amplification although does not alter information, but changes the tone of report.