Meteorological truth and media representation of April-May 2026 heat season frequently diverged in ways that matter for public safety and policy

A critical comparative analysis of 36 national and international news reports against India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletins for the April-May 2026 heat season reveals a systematic pattern of spatial generalisation, linguistic amplification, and selective geographic framing in media coverage — with direct consequences for public health preparedness, risk perception, and policy response among ordinary citizens.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) daily bulletins for April-May 2026 document a thermally anomalous season characterised by progressive, non-uniform spatial propagation of heat wave conditions across the Indian subcontinent. The season’s thermal trajectory commenced with above-normal maximum temperature departures of 1.6°C to 3.5°C across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh in early-to-mid April, subsequently amplifying and migrating north-westward through Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh by late April. At its peak on April 27, 2026, Banda (Uttar Pradesh) registered the season’s highest observed temperature at 47.6°C — approximately 8°C above the climatological norm — while Akola (Maharashtra) recorded 46.9°C on the same date. Crucially, the IMD’s spatial language throughout the period was precise and qualified: heat wave conditions were consistently described as occurring in “isolated pockets” or “isolated to scattered locations,” rather than as a pan-India event. At no point in the April-May bulletin series was the entire country classified as being simultaneously under heat wave alert. For the common citizen, this distinction is not merely semantic — it determines whether a farmer in Nagaland, where temperatures remained at or below normal, faces the same physiological risk as a construction labourer in Banda. The elision of this spatial nuance in public communication directly compromises localised heat action planning.
A comparison of the IMD’s Seasonal Outlooks for March-May (MAM) of 2025 and 2026 further contextualises the 2026 season within a longitudinal framework of elevated thermal risk. The 2025 seasonal outlook projected a broader national heat wave footprint and a higher probability of anomalous heat wave days across a larger geographic domain than the 2026 outlook, which indicated below-normal probability of heat wave days in south-west Rajasthan, south-east Madhya Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This inter-annual contrast underscores a critical point: the 2026 heat season, while severe in its observed extremes, was spatially more restricted in its probabilistic forecast than its predecessor. The public health implication is significant — populations in regions forecast for reduced heat wave probability may have lowered their vigilance, rendering them more vulnerable if local temperature anomalies nevertheless materialised. Accurate seasonal probabilistic communication is therefore not an abstract scientific exercise; it is a primary determinant of community-level preparedness and adaptive behaviour.
A systematic review of 36 news reports published between April 14 and May 29, 2026, spanning national outlets (The Hindu, India Today, NDTV, Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Wire) and international publications (BBC, CNN, The Guardian, The Independent, The Conversation), reveals three dominant structural divergences from the IMD’s official meteorological output: (i) geographical over-generalisation, wherein localised or sub-regional extreme events are extrapolated to characterise the national thermal state; (ii) linguistic escalation, wherein calibrated probabilistic language is supplanted by declarative and sensationalised framing; and (iii) selective geographic saliency, wherein thermally anomalous regions receive disproportionate coverage relative to their spatial extent, while simultaneously cooler regions are rendered invisible.
While the India Today title, “Scorching heat ahead: Why India will bake in 45ºC temperatures in April” (14th April, 2026) considers heat in India as a single uniform event, the body confers the forecast of temperatures across central and southern India to be between 42°C and 45°C which was accurate with the IMD forecasts where temperature actually reached 43.1°C in Akola, Maharashtra and 44°C in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on 13th and 15th April respectively, originally these are isolated pockets. The article further claimed the Delhi-NCR region would experience 40°C in due course of the week, which was also satisfied in the subsequent bulletins by the IMD. Though heat wave was concentrated in central, peninsular and western India, appreciably below normal temperatures were also found in parts of Northeast India, particularly Assam and Meghalaya and some locations of West Bengal. This example simplifies how news headlines often geographically generalise uneven meteorological conditions.
Another example of national scale framing is provided by the NDTV report, “India Bakes At 47.6 Degrees: Heatwave Explained, From Urban Heat To El Nino” (20th May, 2026). This report accurately identifies several locations experiencing exceptionally high temperatures, including Banda, Uttar Pradesh recording the highest, 47.6°C and temperatures exceeding 42°C in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Nagpur, along with discussing broader phenomena like El Nino and concept of Urban Heat Island. However, the headline again illustrates generalisation, ignoring the heterogenous situation of heat throughout the nation. As reported by the IMD, although heat was an issue in north, central and eastern India, states of Northeast India, south India and coastal India recorded normal or below normal maximum temperatures on the same day.
A third example is provided in The Hindu report, “Heatwave tightens grip in Telangana as nine districts record above 43℃; over 42℃ in 22 districts” (16th April, 2026); which focused exclusively on Telangana. This report’s description of intensifying heat closely corresponds to the IMD observations indicating above normal maximum temperatures by 1.6℃-3.5℃ across parts of Telangana with heat wave warnings and above-normal night temperatures. However, the contrast lies in the fact that IMD referred to heat wave in “isolated pockets” while the newspaper’s narrative conveys a uniformly spread heat wave conditions across the state. Thus, in spite of being meteorologically accurate, it omits the careful spatial context as given by the IMD.
The process of localisation is also evident in the article, “Heatwave in Delhi: Hydrate, cover up if stepping out in the day; IMD warns of mercury hitting 42°C today” in the Indian Express (21st April, 2026). This report accurately reflected the IMD forecasts indicating rising temperatures over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, retaining the specific terminology of “isolated pockets” in reporting heat wave conditions. Nevertheless, the article’s exclusive focus centred Delhi and removed the wider regional context of heat wave scenario in north India, and transformed a regional meteorological event as a city specific narrative.
Although such localised reports are not necessarily problematic, the readers can often encounter only a fragment of the entire scenario, thus envisioning the place of report as the centre of heat wave, while IMD bulletins might indicate similar or severe situation elsewhere.
The IMD reported that the mountains of India also experienced unusual heat in addition to the plains. The seasonal outlook for both 2025 and 2026 summers suggested above normal maximum and minimum temperatures in the mountain states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the hill states of north-east India (except maximum temperature in Sikkim, 2025). Heat wave probability were also above normal over southern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2025 and 2026. The IMD bulletins frequently presented temperature anomalies in those states, where both the maximum and minimum temperatures were above normal during the first week of April.
While there was daily update on temperature departures in the hills, the newspapers focused on the Indian plains. Among the few reports covering hill stations, the India Today report, “No relief in the hills: India’s mountains are sizzling with record heat” (27th April, 2026), drew attention to the unusually high temperatures across the Himalayan states, at par with the IMD reports. This article highlighted exceptionally warm conditions across popular hill stations like Mussoorie, Nainital, Shimla and Manali, temperatures reaching up to 30°C in the former two and 27°C in Shimla. The article further noted IMD’s forecast on heat waves occurring likely in isolated pockets in Jammu and Kashmir.
A similar perspective was presented in “Hill Station Heatwave: Ooty, Yercaud Temperatures Rise” in The Times of India (26th May, 2026), which noted rising temperatures in the comparatively cooler hill stations of southern India. Besides reporting above normal temperatures in these regions, the article further connected it to the broader climate-change concerns, warming trend and declining pre-monsoon rainfall.
In spite of such examples, the mountain and hill states remain relatively less reported in context of heat as compared to heat wave events in the plains of India.
While the news remains consistent to the IMD information, newspapers were frequently found to have amplified the significant events through sensational titles. A single station experiencing exceptional heat becomes a national headline, in spite of neighbouring regions being subsequently cooler. A heat wave warning for “isolated pockets” became a state-wide threat. Technical phrases used by the IMD such as “heat wave conditions in isolated pockets” were often transformed into stronger expressions such as “severe heat wave grips region” or “city braces scorching conditions”. Such amplification although does not alter information, but changes the tone of report.
Another most common divergence between the IMD and newspaper reports is in the geographical coverage. While the IMD provides a nationwide report, newspapers limit to local reporting. Again, while IMD focuses on the averages, anomalies and spatial distribution, the newspapers tend to highlight the extremes.
It can thus be said that, when the IMD provides scientific observations, forecasts and assessment of risks, the newspapers tend to make a narrative out of those information and join resonate with public concerns.
This comparative analysis demonstrates that meteorological truth and media representation of India’s April-May 2026 heat season frequently diverged in ways that matter for public safety and policy. The IMD produced carefully qualified, spatially specific bulletins that described heat wave conditions as evolving, localised, and heterogeneous across the subcontinent. In contrast, a substantial portion of national and international news coverage tended toward geographic generalisation, linguistic amplification, and selective emphasis on dramatic local extremes. These reporting patterns did not usually contradict IMD data, but they reframed it—transforming isolated or regional anomalies into narratives that read like national crises.
That reframing has consequences. Spatial over-generalisation and sensational headlines can distort risk perception, undermine targeted preparedness, and skew resource allocation by making some populations feel unduly secure while prompting others to experience heightened alarm. Conversely, localised reporting that omits the broader spatial context can give readers a narrow sense that their locale is the epicentre of an otherwise patchy event. Both tendencies weaken the public-health utility of meteorological communication and complicate policymakers’ ability to prioritise interventions at the scale IMD bulletins intended.
To improve societal outcomes during future heat seasons, media organisations, meteorological agencies, and public-health actors must strengthen their coordination. Journalists should preserve the IMD’s spatial qualifiers and probabilistic framing when translating forecasts for general audiences, and pair extreme-event coverage with contextual maps, comparative metrics, and actionable guidance for at-risk groups. Meteorological services should continue clear, plain-language briefings that highlight geographic heterogeneity and local thresholds for action; consider producing ready-to-publish visualisations and concise regional summaries tailored for newsrooms; and proactively flag where a single-station extreme does and does not imply regional or national emergency. Public-health authorities should use both scientific bulletins and media channels to issue location-specific advisories that translate meteorological terms into concrete behaviours and resource plans.
Ultimately, the 2026 heat season illustrates that the thermometer’s data matter only insofar as someone accurately listens, interprets, and acts. Closing the communication gap between the IMD and the media is therefore an urgent public-good investment — one that can sharpen risk perception, improve targeted preparedness, and reduce heat‑related harm across India’s diverse climatic and social landscapes.
Koushiki Goswami is a Junior Research Scholar at the Department of Geography at Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan
Indrita Saha is Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth