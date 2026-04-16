Miles to go

Climate finance is often discussed in the trillions. Yet for communities facing floods, heatwaves, droughts and cyclones, the money rarely arrives—either in time or at scale. Nearly a decade after the Paris Agreement, the gap between climate ambition and delivery continues to widen, especially in developing countries where climate impacts are already unfolding—whether in cyclones repeatedly battering India’s eastern coast or recurring floods in Pakistan. For many in the Global South, this shortfall translates into delayed infrastructure, rising public debt, repeated cycles of disaster and recovery, and preventable loss of life.
This paradox lies at the heart of global climate politics. Climate finance has grown in volume, visibility and institutional complexity since 2015. Yet it has to translate global commitments into finance reaching the countries and communities most exposed to climate risks.
The scale of the challenge is well documented. The Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance estimates that emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), excluding China, will need US $2.3-2.5 trillion annually by 2030 to meet Paris Agreement-aligned mitigation and adaptation goals, as per a 2024 estimate by Climate Policy Initiative, a non-profit research group. Roughly, $1 trillion of this will need to come from international sources, with adaptation alone requiring $500 billion yearly.
Actual flows fall far short. In 2023, EMDEs excluding China mobilised just $385 billion—barely 15 per cent of estimated needs. Total climate finance mobilised for EMDEs, including China, amounted to about $1.07 trillion, of which only $196 billion came from international public and private sources. On current trajectories, the annual gap will grow to $2 trillion by the end of the decade. This is not a cyclical downturn or a temporary financing bottleneck; it is a structural failure of the global climate finance system, rooted in mispriced risks, weak institutions and misaligned incentives.
Successive Conference of the Parties (COPs) to UN climate talks have acknowledged this gap. From the $100 billion annual commitment by developed countries to negotiations over the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) and the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, climate finance has steadily moved up the global agenda. The COP30 in 2025 once again called for scaling up climate finance and reforming multilateral development banks (MDBs) to mobilise capital at scale. Yet, like its predecessors, COP30 stopped short of binding commitments or a credible pathway to deliver finance at the level experts say is required.
While the Loss and Damage Fund represents an important political acknowledgment of climate impacts borne disproportionately by vulnerable countries, its $700 million initial pledges as of January 2026 remain far removed from actual needs. Broadly, many mechanisms announced over the years have repackaged existing resources rather than generating large volumes of fresh, predictable funding. The result is a growing credibility gap. As climate impacts accelerate, climate finance remains trapped in incrementalism.
Mitigation dominates global climate finance accounting for close to 90 per cent of total flows, because it can be monetised. Renewable power and energy efficiency displace coal, petrol and diesel, generating cash flows that attract private capital. These fuel-substitution models have enabled rapid deployment of clean energy globally, including in India. Yet, mitigation finance remains deeply uneven.
China accounts for the bulk of mitigation investment in developing countries. In much of Africa and parts of South Asia, high sovereign risk, weak utility balance sheets and volatile currencies push up the cost of capital to 12-15 per cent, making clean energy projects unviable at scale without concessional finance and government support. As a result, private capital flows to where financial risk is lowest (China and India), not where mitigation potential or development need is greatest (sub-Saharan Africa or Nepal and Pakistan).
Addressing this imbalance requires a shift in focus from volumes of finance to the underlying financial architecture. Sector-wide reforms—strengthening utilities, stabilising policy frameworks, mitigating currency risk and improving governance—are essential. Multilateral development banks can play a decisive role by using their balance sheets to provide guarantees, deploy long-tenor capital at scale, and support upstream institutional reforms and thus help create pipelines of bankable projects. Without such system-level interventions, mitigation finance will remain concentrated in a few markets.
Adaptation finance tells a more troubling story. Even when projects delivering both mitigation and adaptation benefits are included, adaptation accounts for less than 10 per cent of total climate finance; strictly defined adaptation is closer to 3-5 per cent. This imbalance does not reflect weak economics. Evidence from the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Global Commission on Adaptation consistently shows that embedding climate resilience into infrastructure and development projects typically raises up-front costs by only 1-5 per cent, while delivering benefit-cost ratios (BCR) of 4:1 or more through avoided damage, reduced service disruption and lives saved. For instance, India’s cyclone shelters achieved BCRs exceeding 7:1 (as per World Bank evaluation). In economic terms, adaptation—across large national programmes and small community-based projects—is among the highest-return climate investments available.
Yet adaptation remains systematically underfunded. The problem lies in incentives. Public budgeting systems rarely reward avoided losses, while private capital struggles to monetise benefits that are public, local and realised over long-time horizons. As a result, adaptation continues to be treated as a discretionary add-on rather than a core development priority.
The most effective adaptation initiatives are often embedded in mainstream development programmes. India’s National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project illustrates this well. Supported by the World Bank, it shifted disaster management from reactive relief to ex-ante risk reduction through investments in cyclone shelters, early-warning systems, evacuation planning and institutional capacity.
The impact has been significant. Cyclone-related mortality and damage along India’s eastern coast have fallen sharply, even as storms have grown more frequent and intense. The project also reduced fiscal shocks to state governments by lowering the cost of post-disaster relief and reconstruction. Crucially, it relied almost entirely on public and multilateral finance; private risk capital played little meaningful role. The lesson is clear: large-scale adaptation is a public good and cannot be financed on commercial terms alone.
This does not mean the private sector has no role in adaptation. Its contribution is indirect and conditional—through insurance and reinsurance, resilient construction and materials, supply chains, performance-based maintenance contracts and portfolio-level risk-sharing mechanisms. What private capital cannot do is finance adaptation as a standalone asset class without public balance-sheets providing guarantees, absorbing first losses and creating stable demand. Expecting private finance to lead adaptation without these conditions risks repeating the delivery failures over the past decade.
Scaling adaptation, therefore, requires embedding resilience in routine public investment decisions. Climate-informed planning, budget rules that explicitly value avoided losses and concessional finance that treats adaptation as core development spending are essential.
Multilateral development banks or MDBs remain central to the climate finance architecture. Their value lies not just in capital but in policy discipline, coordination across agencies and long-term engagement. In India, MDBs’ early support for power-sector reforms—unbundling utilities, establishing independent regulators and strengthening transmission—laid the institutional foundations for subsequent renewable energy projects such as the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park, backed by the World Bank Group. Partnership between the Government of India and MDBs ensured grid readiness, transparent procurement, credible offtakers and enabled private investment at scale while delivering competitive tariffs.
In 2025, South Africa secured a $1.5-billion infrastructure loan from the World Bank aimed at easing constraints in energy and freight transport that have undermined growth and climate transition efforts. The operation supports systemic reforms, expansion of electricity transmission capacity, improvements in municipal power distribution and regulatory changes in the freight and logistics sector. Aligned with South Africa’s Just Energy Transition, the programme is expected to help unlock several gigawatts of new private renewable capacity by reducing grid bottlenecks and improving energy availability—already reflected in lower load-shedding intensity compared to 2023 peaks. The International Finance Corporation complements this engagement through advisory support and mobilisation of municipal infrastructure finance and climate-aligned investments via local financial institutions.
The World Bank-led Mission 300 programme, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, is an-other such attempt to move beyond project-by-project finance towards system-level solutions. These initiatives recognise that unless country-wide risk factors are mitigated, private capital will remain cautious. Whether such efforts can be scaled fast enough to change market expectations remains an open question.
Climate finance is not failing because the world lacks money. Global capital markets are deep and liquid. It is failing because risk remains mispriced, policies and institutions weak, and incentives misaligned. Until climate finance moves from announcements to risk reduction, from projects to systems, and from pledges to predictable flows, delivery will continue to lag ambition.
(Rajeev Gopal is former Senior Country Officer, International Finance Corporation, World Bank)
This article was originally published in the April 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth