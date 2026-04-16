Miles to go

Climate finance is often discussed in the trillions. Yet for communities facing floods, heatwaves, droughts and cyclones, the money rarely arrives—either in time or at scale. Nearly a decade after the Paris Agreement, the gap between climate ambition and delivery continues to widen, especially in developing countries where climate impacts are already unfolding—whether in cyclones repeatedly battering India’s eastern coast or recurring floods in Pakistan. For many in the Global South, this shortfall translates into delayed infrastructure, rising public debt, repeated cycles of disaster and recovery, and preventable loss of life.

This paradox lies at the heart of global climate politics. Climate finance has grown in volume, visibility and institutional complexity since 2015. Yet it has to translate global commitments into finance reaching the countries and communities most exposed to climate risks.