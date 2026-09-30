Monsoon 2026 report card: Rainfall 12% less than normal across India, with 60% less rain in Meghalaya and 24% less in the south

Uttar Pradesh received eight per cent more rainfall than normal, and Uttarakhand nine per cent more. Delhi also received four per cent more rainfall than normal. In contrast, Haryana received 23 per cent, Punjab 41 per cent, and Rajasthan 22 per cent less rainfall. Himachal Pradesh received 10 per cent less rainfall than normal, while Jammu and Kashmir received only three per cent less rainfall. Ladakh received 122 per cent more rainfall than normal, although the normal amount of rainfall there is less than in other regions.

Rainfall close to normal in central India

Central India recorded 952.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 29, compared to the normal of 974.7 mm. Thus, rainfall deficits were only 0.5 per cent. However, the difference in rainfall was clearly visible across the states in this region.

Odisha received 30 per cent more rainfall than normal. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu also recorded 36 per cent more rainfall. In contrast, Goa received 34 per cent less rainfall than normal, and Maharashtra received 19 per cent less rainfall. Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh was four per cent below normal, while Gujarat recorded a 10 per cent deficit. Chhattisgarh received six per cent more rainfall than normal.

24 per cent less rainfall in South India

Rainfall conditions remained weak in southern peninsular India during the monsoon season, with a total rainfall of 539 mm, compared to the normal of 710 mm, resulting in a 24 per cent deficit in the region.

Kerala received 28 per cent less rainfall than normal. Karnataka received 30 per cent, Puducherry 39 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 24 per cent, and Tamil Nadu 20 per cent less rainfall. Telangana received 17 per cent less rainfall than normal. Lakshadweep recorded a 29 per cent deficit. However, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal.

Less rain on September 29

According to Meteorological Department data, only 1.5 millimeters of rain fell across the country on September 29, compared to the normal figure of 3.7 millimeters for that day. This means that the rainfall in one day was 60 per cent less than normal.

East and Northeast India received 0.5 mm of rain on this day, compared to the normal amount of 6.4 mm. Northwest India received 2.3 mm of rain, which was 65 per cent more than normal. Central India received 0.5 mm of rain, compared to the normal figure of 3.4 mm. South India received 2.6 mm of rain, which was 50 per cent less than normal.

Rainfall below normal in most states

According to the Meteorological Department’s category-wise report, between June 1 and September 29, rainfall was in the normal category in 18 states. These states accounted for 53 per cent of the country’s total area. Meanwhile, 14 states fell into the rainfall-deficient category, accounting for 39 per cent of the country’s total area. One state experienced a severe deficit, while two received above-normal rainfall.