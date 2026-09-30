Monsoon 2026 report card: Rainfall 12% less than normal across India, with 60% less rain in Meghalaya and 24% less in the south

India has received below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall between June 1 and September 29, 2026, primarily due to El Niño. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country received a total of 758.5 mm of rainfall during this period, compared to the normal rainfall of 865 mm. This resulted in a 12 per cent rainfall deficit across India. However, the distribution of rainfall varied significantly across states and regions, with some receiving more than normal rainfall, while others experienced significant deficits.
East and Northeast India received a total of 1,016.3 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, compared to the normal figure of 1,361.2 mm. Rainfall in this region was 25 per cent deficient. The situation was most worrisome in Meghalaya, which received only 1,075.9 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 2,681.6 mm. This is 60 per cent below normal.
Arunachal Pradesh recorded 44 per cent, Manipur 45 per cent, Assam 28 per cent, and Bihar 32 per cent less rainfall. In contrast, Sikkim recorded 10 per cent more rainfall than normal, Nagaland six per cent more, and West Bengal two per cent more. Jharkhand saw only three per cent less rainfall than normal. Tripura and Mizoram recorded 16 and 19 per cent deficits, respectively.
Northwest India received a total of 552.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, compared to the normal figure of 586.6 mm. Rainfall in the region was six per cent below normal. However, rainfall variations between states were significant.
Uttar Pradesh received eight per cent more rainfall than normal, and Uttarakhand nine per cent more. Delhi also received four per cent more rainfall than normal. In contrast, Haryana received 23 per cent, Punjab 41 per cent, and Rajasthan 22 per cent less rainfall. Himachal Pradesh received 10 per cent less rainfall than normal, while Jammu and Kashmir received only three per cent less rainfall. Ladakh received 122 per cent more rainfall than normal, although the normal amount of rainfall there is less than in other regions.
Central India recorded 952.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 29, compared to the normal of 974.7 mm. Thus, rainfall deficits were only 0.5 per cent. However, the difference in rainfall was clearly visible across the states in this region.
Odisha received 30 per cent more rainfall than normal. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu also recorded 36 per cent more rainfall. In contrast, Goa received 34 per cent less rainfall than normal, and Maharashtra received 19 per cent less rainfall. Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh was four per cent below normal, while Gujarat recorded a 10 per cent deficit. Chhattisgarh received six per cent more rainfall than normal.
Rainfall conditions remained weak in southern peninsular India during the monsoon season, with a total rainfall of 539 mm, compared to the normal of 710 mm, resulting in a 24 per cent deficit in the region.
Kerala received 28 per cent less rainfall than normal. Karnataka received 30 per cent, Puducherry 39 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 24 per cent, and Tamil Nadu 20 per cent less rainfall. Telangana received 17 per cent less rainfall than normal. Lakshadweep recorded a 29 per cent deficit. However, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal.
According to Meteorological Department data, only 1.5 millimeters of rain fell across the country on September 29, compared to the normal figure of 3.7 millimeters for that day. This means that the rainfall in one day was 60 per cent less than normal.
East and Northeast India received 0.5 mm of rain on this day, compared to the normal amount of 6.4 mm. Northwest India received 2.3 mm of rain, which was 65 per cent more than normal. Central India received 0.5 mm of rain, compared to the normal figure of 3.4 mm. South India received 2.6 mm of rain, which was 50 per cent less than normal.
According to the Meteorological Department’s category-wise report, between June 1 and September 29, rainfall was in the normal category in 18 states. These states accounted for 53 per cent of the country’s total area. Meanwhile, 14 states fell into the rainfall-deficient category, accounting for 39 per cent of the country’s total area. One state experienced a severe deficit, while two received above-normal rainfall.
According to the report, only one per cent of the country’s area fell into the severe deficit category. Five per cent of the area received above-normal rainfall, and two per cent received extremely excess rainfall. Thus, rainfall distribution was uneven across the country.
This year’s monsoon data shows that despite the overall rainfall deficit across the country, some areas received above-normal rainfall. Areas like Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu recorded excess rainfall, while Meghalaya, Manipur, Punjab, and many parts of South India experienced deficits.
Super El Niño: An unusual increase in Pacific Ocean temperatures that significantly impacts large-scale atmospheric circulation, which also affects rainfall patterns.
Agricultural pressures: Lack of rainfall and delayed sowing adversely affected kharif crops. Pulses and coarse grains were particularly affected.
Groundwater crisis deepens: Prolonged drought conditions have increased dependence on groundwater for irrigation, putting additional strain on already stressed groundwater reserves.
These Meteorological Department data also reflect the situation as of September 29. Based on these, the regional distribution of rainfall during the monsoon and the difference from normal can be understood.