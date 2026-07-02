Monsoon advances but July rainfall to be below normal with high day and nighttime temperatures

The seasonal monsoon low pressure trough extends from northwest Rajasthan to the centre of the newly formed low-pressure area with embedded cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and north Chattisgarh. There is an offshore low-pressure trough that extends from south Gujarat to Karnataka. These systems would aid in the occurrence of rainfall over parts of central and northwest and western coastal India.

On June 30, IMD published its monthly outlook of rainfall and temperatures for July. The weather agency stated that the rainfall for India in July is most likely to be below normal (<94 per cent of the long period average). Most regions could experience below normal rainfall, except some areas in northwest, northeast, east-central and eastern peninsular regions where there could be normal to above normal rains.

Places with normal to above normal rainfall include areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.