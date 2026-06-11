Monsoon in flux: A super El Niño this year will test how climate change is reshaping India's rainfall economy

And this is not all. Global weather is fast spinning out of control, and this results in an even more disturbed monsoon. On the one hand, we see an increase in extreme rainfall events because of climate change. In the past few years, our data shows that India has had close to one extreme weather event a day; heavy and extreme rain, floods and landslides occurred on 68-95 per cent of days. In other words, we are getting more rain in fewer days. This is bad news as it leads to floods, and if we do not hold the rain, use it to recharge surface and groundwater reservoirs, it will exacerbate water shortage and drought.

On the other hand, Western Disturbances (WD)—the moisture-laden winds that come from the Mediterranean across west Asia, bringing rain and snow to north India—appear to be changing. Instead of winter months—witness the lack of snow in the Himalayas—they are increasingly arriving in summer and even remain active during the monsoon season. This does bring welcome rain during peak summer months, but also disrupts and destroys the harvested crop. In the past few years, WDs have led to collisions with monsoon low-pressure systems and brought intense rainfall events and cloudbursts. This is what led to the horrific flash floods and landslides in the Himalayan states last year.