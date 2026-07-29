Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal: Landslides, floods and Rs 20,000 crore damage

The mountains are cracking under the weight of the monsoon.

In Himachal Pradesh, what should have been a season of relief has once again turned into a season of loss. On July 24, a vehicle travelling along the treacherous Sansari–Killar–Thirot–Tandi road in Lahaul-Spiti was struck by falling rocks. Thirteen people were killed on the spot, among them eight men, four women, and even a six-month-old infant. Two others remain critically injured. But this tragedy is not an isolated incident.

Watch the video to know more.