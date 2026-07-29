Climate Change

Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal: Landslides, floods and Rs 20,000 crore damage

In Himachal Pradesh, what should have been a season of relief has once again turned into a season of loss

The mountains are cracking under the weight of the monsoon.

In Himachal Pradesh, what should have been a season of relief has once again turned into a season of loss. On July 24, a vehicle travelling along the treacherous Sansari–Killar–Thirot–Tandi road in Lahaul-Spiti was struck by falling rocks. Thirteen people were killed on the spot, among them eight men, four women, and even a six-month-old infant. Two others remain critically injured. But this tragedy is not an isolated incident.

Watch the video to know more.

Floods
Himachal Pradesh
Southwest monsoon
Landslide
Landslides
Southwest Monsoon 2026
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