Most in middle-income countries feel effects of climate crisis, willing to adjust lifestyle to reduce impacts

The findings came days ahead of the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Belém, Brazil.

Signs of climate anxiety were also visible in the populations studied, with most of the respondents saying they are at least somewhat worried about direct impacts of global climate change in the future. "For instance, 90 per cent or more in Brazil and Indonesia express this concern, and majorities in Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya and South Africa are very concerned about personal harm from global climate change. "

Droughts or water shortages was the biggest fear perceived by a median of 47 per cent of respondents. Other factors included long periods of unusually hot weather (21 per cent), floods or intense storms (19 per cent), rising sea levels (7 per cent).

The previous survey to understand people's perception was done in 2015 and in the decade since then, concerns of personal harm from climate change increased in Turkey, South Africa and Indonesia. But in Nigeria, India, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, fewer people were worried about this.

Younger adults in India, Indonesia, Turkey and Mexico were more likely than older adults to say they are concerned climate change will harm them personally.

The share saying they would be willing to make a lot of changes ranges widely — from 17 per cent in Turkey up to 53 per cent in Kenya. Age and level of education played a role in deciding how much a person was ready to change their life and work to prevent the impacts of climate crisis.

Younger adults (ages 18-34) are more likely than older adults (more than 50 years) to say they are willing to make some or many lifestyle / work changes.

And in most of the countries, adults with at least upper secondary education were more likely than those with lower education to say they would make such changes.