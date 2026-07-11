Nearly 169 years earlier from Europe’s 2026 heatwave, the British almost lost India to heat on Delhi’s Ridge

Europe is once again sweltering.

The heatwave sweeping across the continent in July 2026 has revived familiar warnings from scientists and public health experts. Extreme heat is no longer regarded as an unusual weather event but as one of the fastest-growing threats to human health. Hospitals prepare for surges in heat-related illness, governments issue emergency advisories, and climate researchers increasingly describe heat as a silent disaster.

History, however, reminds us that this is not the first time oppressive temperatures have profoundly shaped human events.

Nearly 169 years ago, during the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, another army found itself fighting not only an enemy but also the relentless Indian summer. On the rocky heights of Delhi Ridge, British troops confronted an adversary that could not be defeated by artillery or disciplined infantry. Alongside rebel fire came cholera, contaminated water, exhaustion—and heat so intense that officers struggled to describe it.

A battlefield under an unforgiving sun

On June 7, 1857, British forces occupied the Delhi Ridge, a rocky escarpment overlooking the city from the northwest. It is also the northernmost terminus of the Aravallis, the oldest hill range in the subcontinent. For more than three months—until the assault of September 14—they held this exposed position while attempting to recapture Delhi from sepoys who had mutinied and were lying in wait on the plain below, perfectly acclamatised to the harsh Indian sun. Moreover, the Ridge in 1857 was not as green as it is now, according to records.

The Ridge thus offered an important strategic advantage, but little else.

Its rocky terrain provided scant natural shade. Soldiers spent weeks under an open sky while enduring almost continuous attacks from rebel positions. Yet, combat represented only part of their ordeal. Disease spread rapidly through overcrowded camps, drinking water was often unsafe, sanitation was poor, and the crushing summer heat magnified every hardship.

The official collection notes of Britain’s National Army Museum describe the conditions in stark terms. They record that numerous soldiers, including the British commander Major General Sir Henry Barnard, died from cholera while troops remained under constant rebel pressure throughout what the museum characterises as the “searing heat of the summer.” The description draws upon contemporary military correspondence and eyewitness accounts preserved from the siege.

“The heat was insupportable”

Few descriptions capture those conditions more vividly than the memoir of Charles John Griffiths, an officer of the 61st Regiment of Foot, who participated in the siege and later published A Narrative of the Siege of Delhi: With an Account of the Mutiny at Ferozepore in 1857.

His words remain among the most frequently cited eyewitness accounts of the Delhi Ridge:

“The heat was insupportable, the thermometer under the shade of my tent marking 112°F.”

That translates to approximately 44.4°C.

The observation is remarkable because it comes directly from a participant rather than a later historian. Yet, it also deserves careful interpretation. Griffiths was recording the reading of his own thermometer beneath the shade of his tent—not a measurement taken at an official meteorological observatory using standardised equipment.

Even so, his memoir paints a remarkably consistent picture. Heat, cholera, flies and exhaustion dominated daily existence. Camp life became an exercise in endurance rather than routine military discipline.

Military operations themselves adapted to the climate. Whenever circumstances allowed, troops marched during the night and rested through the hottest daylight hours beneath canvas shelters. Extreme heat had begun to dictate military logistics.