Nearly 60% of Maharashtrians concerned about climate change: Report

More than half of Maharashtrians are concerned about climate change, but only 1.5 per cent spontaneously identify global warming as an environmental concern, highlighting a gap between how people experience climate impacts and the language used to describe them, according to a new study.

The report State of Mind: Mapping Values and Climate Perceptions, Maharashtra Edition by Ek Kutumb Solutions, a research and strategy organisation, found that 58 per cent of respondents are concerned about climate change and 69 per cent believe it is real. When asked about environmental problems without prompting, 39 per cent cited weather changes and 38 per cent pollution.

Rainfall problems were cited by 28 per cent, deforestation by 13 per cent and soil degradation by 11 per cent. The findings are based on 30 in-depth interviews and a quantitative survey of more than 6,000 respondents across Maharashtra, and used values-based segmentation to examine people's priorities, agency and trust around climate change.

The report called this an “articulation gap”, saying people experience climate change through weather, pollution, livelihoods, health, affordability and family welfare rather than formal climate terminology.

Economic concerns shape climate action

Rising cost of living was the most widely cited concern at 47 per cent, followed by family health at 34 per cent, inadequate income at 33 per cent and medical expenses at 30 per cent. Among rural respondents, clean water and sanitation were cited by 26 per cent and lack of non-farm work by 18 per cent. Among urban respondents, housing costs stood at 24 per cent, work-life balance at 22 per cent and mental health at 18 per cent.

At the same time, 66 per cent said their own actions matter for the environment, while 69 per cent said democratic engagement is valuable and can lead to change. Environmental action was most strongly associated with feeling happy, protecting family and future generations, and environmental wellbeing.

The report found that forest conservation and replanting were each cited by 46 per cent as environmental solutions, compared with 17 per cent for water conservation and just 3 per cent for renewable energy. Government action was mentioned by 0.3 per cent.

It said renewable energy, when recognised, is more likely to be understood through benefits such as lower costs and improved everyday life than as a climate solution.

Trust, values matter

No single institution emerged as a clearly trusted messenger on environmental issues. Government and local authorities, non-governmental organisations and foundations, and climate activists and local youth groups recorded broadly modest trust levels of 26 per cent to 36 per cent.

The research divides Maharashtra's population into seven value-based groups, including Urban Status Quoists, Proud Grounded Observers, Heart-Led Hopefuls, Action-Oriented Sceptics, Rooted Rural Custodians, Balanced Compassionate Citizens and State Anchored Optimists.

The groups differ in their priorities, preferred messengers and pathways into climate action. For instance, Urban Status Quoists, who account for 12 per cent of the population, are more receptive to practical, technology-led solutions focused on cost efficiency and reliability. Proud Grounded Observers, at 9 per cent, respond more to community participation, cooperative initiatives and locally trusted voices.

The report argues that these differences make a single communication strategy inadequate and proposes “relational infrastructure” that accounts for people's values, priorities, agency and trusted institutions alongside technical and financial infrastructure.

Environment & economy

The survey found that 68 per cent prioritise the environment when asked to choose between the environment and the economy, while 29 per cent prioritise the economy. However, the report said no segment expressed an absolute preference for either.

It recommends linking climate and development pathways, particularly by connecting environmental action with livelihoods, household security and economic priorities.

The findings came as Maharashtra implements its State Action Plan on Climate Change, released in June 2025, which includes renewable energy targets, a Just Transition roadmap for 14 fossil-intensive districts and adaptation measures such as watershed programmes, crop resilience infrastructure, cooling action plans and district-level climate vulnerability mapping.

The report's central recommendation is to build multiple pathways into climate action by using the vocabulary of lived experience, linking climate measures to livelihoods and household security, and strengthening credible and trusted messengers.