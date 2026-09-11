Nepal demands climate justice after deadly floods | $20 million compensation claim

Nepal is seeking climate justice and an initial $20 million claim from the UN Loss and Damage Fund after devastating floods hit the country and Tibet on August 26, 2026. More than 1,300 people have died and over 5,000 remain missing, while floods and debris flows damaged hydropower projects, roads, bridges, homes and cross-border trade routes.

The disaster followed a major glacier and rock-ice collapse in the Langtang Lirung region, triggering a torrent of debris and water through the Lhende Khola, Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. Nepalese officials say the disaster highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable developing countries.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has called for international support to be viewed through the lens of climate justice rather than charity. As Nepal assesses its losses and recovery needs, the country's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is expected to raise the issue of climate-vulnerable countries at the United Nations on September 24, 2026.