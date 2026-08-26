Nepal flash flood: What triggered the deadly event killing over dozens and sweeping away villages and bridges

A torrential flash flood swept through Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the border of Tibet on the morning of August 26. Early reports suggest many residents were washed away, while houses, bridges, and other infrastructure were widely damaged.

At 9:00 am, the flash flood raced from the Tibet side into the Bhote Koshi river, causing devastation along its course.

Nepal’s energy ministry told the media that the flash flood damaged many hydropower projects. It reported that around 430 MW of electricity supply was affected—one-eighth of the country’s installed capacity.

The severity of the flash flood has generated much curiosity regarding its cause. “An initial assessment suggests that an ice avalanche blocked the Lhende river, triggering the sudden flood in the Bhote Koshi river, according to Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, a professor at Kathmandu University and climate researcher,” reports The Kathmandu Post.

According to The Kathmandu Post report, the ice avalanche blocked the Lhende river, creating a lake that ultimately burst. Kayastha was quoted in The Kathmandu Post as saying, “An earthquake also occurred on the Tibetan side around the same time.”