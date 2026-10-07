New government report paints grave picture about New Zealand climate

A new report released by the Government of New Zealand has painted a grim picture about climate change in the South Pacific country.

“Our Atmosphere and Climate 2026 brings together data, indicators and scientific evidence from across New Zealand to provide an independent picture of how the climate is changing, and what those changes mean for people, places and ecosystems,” a statement by the country’s Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport noted on October 7, 2026.

The report stated that “Human activities, including emissions and land-use change, are continuing to increase concentrations of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. These changes are driving increases in temperatures across New Zealand. Increased temperatures change weather patterns and rainfall. Some areas are expected to experience more rainfall and others less. Warming also interacts with global weather patterns such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation.”

Rising heat in Aotearoa

According to the report, New Zealand’s annual average temperature has risen by 1.36 degrees Celsius since measurement began in 1909, with 7 of the 10 warmest years on record occurring in the last decade (2016 to 2025).

Between 1972 and 2025, average temperatures were very likely increasing at 26 of 30 sites in spring, 25 sites in summer, 25 sites in autumn, and all 30 sites in winter.

“New Zealand’s air temperature is very likely to warm by between 0.75 degrees Celsius and 1.2 degrees Celsius above the average temperature between 1995 and 2014 by the middle of the century (high confidence) under low and high climate scenarios respectively. By the end of the century, warming will reach between 0.8 degrees Celsius and 3.2 degrees Celsius above the same baseline (high confidence),” the analysis stated.

The greatest increases, it highlighted, will likely be seen in summer, with warming projected to be greatest “at higher elevations (high confidence)”.

Worryingly, heatwaves will very likely increase in frequency, length and intensity across the country, with particularly strong effects across the northern half of the North Island.

Glacial loss, sea level rise and sea surface temperature

New Zealand, whose South Island boasts of the Southern Alps, is rapidly losing glacial mass, according to Our Atmosphere and Climate 2026.

“New Zealand’s glacier ice volumes peaked in 1997 at 56 cubic kilometres, and have since decreased to 30 cubic kilometres in 2023. Total ice volume decreased 6.5 percent between April 2022 and March 2023…Models of glacier retreat estimate New Zealand glaciers will very likely lose between 14 and 86 percent of their volume by 2100 under the low climate scenario, and between 69 and 100 percent under the high climate scenario, compared with 2015 glacier volumes (high confidence),” the document noted.