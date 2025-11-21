New Mutirão draft narrows options, softens finance language, adopts minimalist trade pathway

As the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) moves into its decisive final stretch, with the summit slated to officially conclude shortly, the revised Global Mutirão text signals a clear shift from negotiation to consolidation. The COP30 Presidency has stripped out most bracketed options, softened earlier finance obligations, and narrowed language on trade and energy, steering the talks toward a more politically workable package designed to keep 1.5°C “within reach” during what it calls the “critical decade.”

Stripped of earlier political options, the new draft lays out a unified, consensus-oriented roadmap blending equity, urgency and international cooperation. It frames COP30 as a “COP of Truth,” acknowledging the rapidly shrinking carbon budget and asserting that the transition to low-emission, climate-resilient development is “irreversible.”

Notably, the Presidency has deleted the previously floated roadmap to “transition away from fossil fuels,” a prominent political marker in the November 18 draft — a removal that underscores the sensitivity of energy language and the difficulty of securing convergence on fossil-fuel commitments.

“Mutirão” is a Brazilian tradition of collective, community-driven mobilisation — a spirit the Presidency seeks to translate into global climate action. The proposal aims to close the gap between pledges and delivery and serves as Brazil’s high-stakes blueprint for COP30, centred on accelerating progress in energy, finance and trade.

Key proposals in the new text

At the centre of the document are two flagship Presidency initiatives:

• Global Implementation Accelerator (GIA): A cooperative platform intended to help countries execute their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and national adaptation plans (NAPs), enhance international cooperation, and share implementation support across actors.

• Belém Mission to 1.5°C: A coordinated push through COP31 to accelerate mitigation and adaptation, backed by targeted investment and strengthened technical collaboration.

Energy language scaled back: Fossil-fuel roadmap omitted

One of the most consequential changes in the November 21 draft is the complete removal of the roadmap to “transition away from fossil fuels,” a politically charged phrase that featured prominently in the November 18 version, though it was not a part of the COP30 agenda. The deletion, despite support from over 80 nations across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific, signals the sharp limits of consensus on energy at COP30.

While many Parties — particularly vulnerable nations and several major economies — had pushed for clear language on the phase-down or phase-out of fossil fuels, opposition from others forced the Presidency to strip out the reference entirely. The omission highlights both the sensitivity of energy-sector commitments and the deep divide that continues to shape global climate negotiations. With the fossil-fuel section now absent, the Mutirão outcome pivots firmly toward implementation tools and cooperative mechanisms, leaving the future of explicit fossil-fuel commitments to subsequent COPs.

The proposal for a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels (TAFF) was not on the official agenda, but was inserted at a crucial moment in the second week when G77 pressure on items like finance and unilateral trade measures was escalating. “The criteria, boundaries and conditions of the roadmap need to be discussed and means of implementation along with it must be identified. Until that happens, it cannot be the headline message of this COP,” says Avantika Goswami, Programme Manager–Climate Change at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).