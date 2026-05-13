New study sheds light on indoor, nighttime heat retention in Indian homes

A new study tracking indoor temperatures inside 50 low-and middle-income homes in Chennai found that temperatures rarely dropped below 31 degrees Celsius (°C) and often remaining above 34°C for hours after sunset, even in winter.

The research, conducted between October 2025 and April 2026 by Climate Trends, and drawn from seven months of high-resolution sensor data, points to a growing but under-recognised climate threat: chronic indoor heat exposure driven by climate change, urbanisation and heat-retaining construction materials.

Indoor temperatures frequently exceeded 32°C and climbed above 35°C during the warmer months. Relative humidity stayed stubbornly above 75 per cent throughout, a figure that matters for coastal cities like Chennai as humidity amplifies the effects of heat on the body by weakening its primary defence: sweating.

“Most people spend the majority of their time indoors, where they face the dual threats of heat stress and poor air quality. These exposures carry uncertain physiological trade‑offs and add psychological as well as economic strain on individuals and households,” said Naveen Puttaswamy, Associate Professor, Faculty of Public Health, SRIHER, and co-author of the study.

Most alarming was the persistence of night-time heat. Temperatures peaked around 8 and 9 PM, reaching nearly 34.7°C, a delayed surge caused by concrete walls and floors releasing the heat they had been storing since morning. Even in the early morning hours, homes saw little relief, with temperatures hovering around 33.8°C to 34°C.

“Overall, the diurnal profile demonstrates a compressed temperature range with limited fluctuation, indicating that indoor environments do not experience meaningful cooling at any point during the day. This sustained thermal exposure underscores the challenge of achieving thermal comfort—especially during night-time hours when recovery from heat stress is critical,” the report highlighted.