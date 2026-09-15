No one is immune: Europe is facing a heat emergency in slow motion

I arrived in Germany in 2014. That year, temperatures touching 30 degrees Celsius still felt like an anomaly. At most, they lasted a week or so in the summer months, and were more exception than norm. The snowfall that year, too, remains etched in my memory as abundant. Since then, both memory and reality have moved away from that baseline.

It is often said that houses in Europe are built for the cold, not the heat. I remember how I could manage without a fan until, one day, I no longer could. It became a permanent fixture in my home, something I needed to get through a few days each year.

Fast forward to the recurrent heatwaves of 2026. Going by people’s accounts, no one expected them to last week after week. The collective uproar — this is unprecedented, we have never experienced this, we were never prepared for this — is itself worth paying attention to. We keep calling each heatwave unprecedented, as though it were a one-off shock rather than the new reality we are already living inside.

That collective unpreparedness led to catastrophic impacts: the Rhine at an all-time low, stressed trees shedding leaves, grasses turning pale, heat pressing well into the night. I saw birds drop dead from trees for the first time. Asphalt softened and split under the sun. Tram tracks buckled and services were suspended. There was no real respite, only movement from one furnace to the next, the air heavy and the heat scorching even after dark.

The fortress was never a fortress

There was a time when wildfire was something that happened ‘far away’, a disaster that belonged elsewhere, until it touched European territory itself, moving through Greece, Portugal and Spain. Now there are new entrants : France, the Netherlands and Germany. In Hessen, where I live, municipalities have issued warnings asking people to conserve and protect groundwater.

This calamity carries echoes of the devastating floods of 2021 , which took many people by surprise because they believed such disasters happened only in countries of the far Global South. The heatwaves of 2026 have been an ominous repetition of that same misplaced confidence.

A saga of unpreparedness

Public transport, including trams and local metros, often has no air conditioning. Housing was designed to keep the cold out, not to keep heat at bay, and it now struggles under high temperatures. Images from France of people queuing to buy air conditioners tell a larger story.

The push for air conditioning as the default solution is short-sighted. Other countries have learned this the hard way. It is well established that air conditioners can intensify the urban heat island effect, raising surface and ambient temperatures for everyone nearby, including those without units.

For someone trying to survive a heatwave right now, buying an air conditioner is a defensible, even necessary, choice. The problem is not the individual purchase. It is what happens when air conditioning becomes a mass strategy by default, without long-term solutions.

Germany still has no strong national-level measures for extreme heat, though some cities have published heat action plans with short- and long-term components. Short-term measures include volunteer services for vulnerable groups such as elderly and homeless people, lists of accessible cool spaces, free water in public areas and designated cooling zones. Long-term measures include adapting city infrastructure through greening, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient buildings.

Frankfurt, my city, has seen some of this, with temporary green spaces appearing in public areas. It also has the largest inner-city forest in Germany . And yet Frankfurt was one of the hottest cities this summer. This raises a difficult question: has the crisis moved beyond what city-level patchwork can control?

Heat does not check your passport

For many people, this is difficult to understand. As a person of Indian origin, I am often assumed to be already equipped for higher temperatures, as though I have some inherited tolerance that local people do not. But that assumption is wrong.

Heat tolerance is not ancestry. It is acclimatisation, infrastructure and access. It depends on whether your home has cross-ventilation or insulation designed for heat, whether your work is outdoors or indoors, and whether you have somewhere cool to retreat to during the hottest hours. None of that is inherited by birthplace.

I experienced heat-related stress myself this year, despite the assumptions people make about where I am ‘from’. Heat is a potential killer for everyone. No one is immune.

More than 15,800 heat-related deaths have been recorded in Germany alone this year, many of them avoidable. But the deaths are not evenly distributed . Neighbourhoods are affected differently, and vulnerable groups remain at particular risk — not because of who they are, but because of housing, income, infrastructure and access to green and blue spaces.

Swimming against the current

It is difficult to separate this heatwave from wider political and ecological shifts. Europe is watching a return of nuclear energy in the wake of the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, the rapid spread of AI data centres with a proven impact on water use, and governments backtracking on the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement and on EU sustainability regulations that require companies to report on their environmental and climate impact.

At the exact moment adaptation and climate finance are most needed, attention and money are moving the other way: towards war , energy security and economic growth, and away from the mechanisms meant to fund and enforce adaptation responses.

These are not separate crises that happened to coincide with a heatwave. They will determine how well, or how badly, Europe adapts to the next one.

There are best practices to draw from. Eugenia Kargbo, appointed Sierra Leone’s heat officer, is proof from the African continent that dedicated heat governance is possible, and that Europe does not have to invent this from scratch. Nature-based solutions across continents also offer models for Europe, and Germany in particular, to borrow from rather than reinvent.

A disaster in the making

And yet, as Europe reels from its own heatwaves, it is also cutting development aid , including climate-focused aid, to the same Global South regions that have lived with extreme heat for far longer, often with far fewer resources to adapt.

Aid is being cut just as Europe starts to feel first-hand what sustained heat really costs. That timing should be a wake-up call, not something to look past.

Heat does not respect borders, and neither should the response to it. This is not a European emergency or a Global South emergency. It is global in nature, arriving on different timelines.

The heatwave should be treated as a global disaster, not an isolated incident. We need to learn to work around it as a permanent reality and plan accordingly.

The message is clear: no one is immune.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth