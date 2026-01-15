Climate Change

No snow, no rain: Uttarakhand’s worst climate crisis unfolds

Winter rain and snowfall have almost vanished, triggering a severe hydrological drought across the Central Himalayas

Uttarakhand is facing an unprecedented climate crisis. Winter rain and snowfall have almost vanished, triggering a severe hydrological drought across the Central Himalayas. Rivers are drying, crops are failing, forests are burning, and glaciers are melting faster than ever. From damaged wheat fields to stressed apple orchards and rising forest fires, the impacts are already devastating livelihoods and ecosystems. This is not a distant future warning—this is climate change unfolding right now in Uttarakhand.

No snow, no rain: Uttarakhand's worst climate crisis unfolds
