Olympics calendar may have to be redrawn because of climate change, says World Athletics president

The report he referred to published by World Athletics also showed that the share of athletes feeling a negative impact of climate change increased with time. During the previous survey in 2022, 72 per cent athletes had said climate change had negatively affected the sport and 66 per cent reported a direct impact.

Coe suggested that events like the marathon might have to be scheduled at a different time of the year during Olympics or other championships to ensure athletes are not exposed to hazardous conditions in the future.

Finding a comfortable period for each event may be challenging, he acknowledged, because even autumn and early winter months are becoming hot in many cities.

These and other challenges such as branding will have to be overcome eventually to ensure the integrity of the sport and safety of athletes are not compromised, Coe told BBC.