Only 1 per cent methane emissions alerts to governments and companies have received responses: UNEP

Andersen highlighted that while data-driven tools are ready, as per the report, governments and companies must engage at scale to translate their pledges into climate action.

The report showed that so far, 20 countries have appointed dedicated focal points to collaborate directly with UNEP on MARS. These countries make up nearly two-thirds of nations where emissions have been detected.

These countries include Algeria, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Colombia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the United States and Uzbekistan.

The top three countries that received the most alerts include Turkmenistan, US and Iran. India stood at the 12th spot, with 19 alters issued. However, UNEP acknowledges that this should not be construed as a definitive ranking of countries’ total methane emissions. Countries may be underrepresented as it is more difficult to detect emissions from some nations via satellite due to surface conditions, cloud coverage and environmental conditions, among other factors.

Though UNEP did not share details of countries and governments that have not responded to the alerts, they told reporters at the press conference that they would share a list or aggregate.

UNEP calls on countries to engage more actively. The limited response to notifications remains a significant concern. Through MARS, the UNEP’s International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) provides data that allows stakeholders to take prompt and informed action regarding specific methane emissions sources.

The report shows that of the over 1,200 emission alerts sent to governments and companies, fewer than half have been acknowledged. Of those, only 15 have shared information with IMEO about the source of the emissions and whether any mitigation action was considered or taken. “This low engagement rate highlights the critical gap between receiving data and taking timely action to reduce emissions,” the report added.