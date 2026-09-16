Ozone hole reaches notable threshold early again as area increases above average in 2026: Copernicus

In the first half of September, the area of this year’s ozone hole increased sharply, to an estimated 25 million km2on September 12 — around 5 million km2 above the average for this period — with forecasts showing a possible further increase in area in mid-September. Ozone depletion in the Southern Hemisphere stratosphere occurs as cold temperatures allow the formation of polar stratospheric clouds, which play a role in activating the chemical removal of ozone via halogens in the presence of sunlight during the austral Spring (August to November). The rapid development of the 2026 ozone hole coincided with a sudden decrease in the minimum temperature at approximately 20km above the south pole (50 hectopascal / hPa).

However, other ozone hole diagnostics monitored by CAMS, including the ozone column minimum value within the defined area of the ozone hole and the ozone mass deficit, remained close to the average values.

“The Antarctic ozone hole’s development can vary considerably from year to year, depending on a range of atmospheric and chemical factors. While we have seen its area increase rapidly in early September this year, other indicators remain close to historical averages. These findings highlight the importance of monitoring the complicated interaction between human-made disturbances and natural factors. CAMS provides the high-quality data, forecasts and analyses needed to understand the state of the ozone layer and track its long-term recovery.” Laurence Rouil, Director of CAMS.