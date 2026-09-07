Permafrost melt in the Arctic could cost $261 billion in infrastructure damages: Study

Melting permafrost in the Arctic could cause infrastructure damages worth $261 billion by the middle of the 21st century, according to a new study. This is more than double the previous estimate ($110 billion).

This estimate is especially relevant for Siberian communities as the erstwhile Soviet Union constructed many multi-storey apartment buildings in the region to aid in natural resource extraction.

This research was led by Elias Manos, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment (NRE) in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR), and Chandi Witharana, assistant professor of NRE at the University of Connecticut (UConn), alongside collaborators at George Washington University and the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

Melting away to destruction

Permafrost is ground that permanently remains below freezing for at least two consecutive years. Permafrost covers about 24 per cent of the Northern Hemisphere including large areas of Alaska, Canada, and Siberia, according to a statement by UConn.

Global warming patterns are causing permafrost to melt. This melting releases previously stored greenhouse gases. It can also lead to significant infrastructural damage for communities built on permafrost that rely on its structural integrity. This latter impact was the focus of the recent study published in Earth’s Future.

A previous study looking at this problem only considered buildings’ two-dimensional structure. This led to significant underestimates of damage and rebuilding costs.

“We can only know the true extent of damages to the built environment if we have a complete representation of the assets that are at risk,” Manos says. “We improved the representation of exposure by mapping buildings in three dimensions.”

His updated estimate of $261 billion is much higher because the materials cost to rebuild multi-storey buildings are much higher than single-storey buildings.