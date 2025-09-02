Podampetta in Odisha is an undisguised warning about ‘development’

As our car wound through the dusty, narrow mud lanes of Old Podamppetta, the dilapidated houses screamed a bygone time of when it was populated by the fishing community. It was common to find children playing on the beach, women with shiny bangles and radiant nose rings salting and drying fish on the platforms and men dragging their small boats back to the shore after a good catch of fish. The present scenario of concrete ruins pickled with the massive wet trunks of uprooted trees and wailing of a few stray dogs leap at you like a scene from some horrifying apocalyptic movie. The eerily haunting feel is hard to shake off. The roar of the Bay of Bengal which is now only 50 metres away from the decrepit decay of what used to be a bustling village sounds menacing. It lies in wait to swallow whatever is left.

The massive coastal erosion has led to the damage of the houses and infrastructure leading to the resettlement of the community to New Podampetta, 300 metres away. One cannot even begin to imagine the mental anguish that the people would have undergone when they realised that the land they had inherited from their ancestors and the life that they had so painstakingly built over the years will be snatched away from them by the sea which is the source of their livelihoods and way of life. They had to choose survival over familiarity and comfort. They had to rebuild their lives from scratch in the resettlement area. For the adults of the community, who had grown up watching the sea each and every day from their childhoods, the sea was an inextricable part of their lives. They do not like the fact that they cannot catch the sight of their beloved sea from their new houses, in stark contrast to earlier times when the sea was ever present in every moment of their lives. They miss the rise and fall of the tides as well as the continuous distant rumble of the waves which is both soothing and evokes a sense of the ocean’s vastness and power.