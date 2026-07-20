Climate Change

Rainwear sales pick up as the monsoon returns to Delhi

National capital had been hot and humid for over a week; that will now change
Rainwear sales pick up as the monsoon returns to Delhi
Delhi was hot and humid for more than a week after receiving the first monsoon showers.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Delhi, which saw its first major monsoon spell in early July, had been hot and humid as a monsoon trough had drifted north towards the Himalayan foothills.

Rainwear sales pick up as the monsoon returns to Delhi
On July 20, the capital received rain again. Which is why stalls selling rainwear again appeared on a city roadside.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

On July 20, the national capital saw some rain.  With the result that Delhi rainwear sales are picking up again like these brightly coloured pieces hanging along a city roadside.

Rainwear sales pick up as the monsoon returns to Delhi
Delhi is in for more rain this week as a monsoon trough appears again over the north Indian plains.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a yellow alert amid forecasts of widespread rainfall this week as the monsoon trough slides back over the plains of northern India.

Delhi
himalayas
humidity
Indo-Gangetic Plains
heat
Southwest Monsoon 2026
Rainwear
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