Rainwear sales pick up as the monsoon returns to Delhi

Delhi, which saw its first major monsoon spell in early July, had been hot and humid as a monsoon trough had drifted north towards the Himalayan foothills.
On July 20, the national capital saw some rain. With the result that Delhi rainwear sales are picking up again like these brightly coloured pieces hanging along a city roadside.
The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a yellow alert amid forecasts of widespread rainfall this week as the monsoon trough slides back over the plains of northern India.