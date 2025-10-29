Rare reptiles are moving up mountains as the world warms. They can’t keep doing it forever

In pockets of highlands across Australia’s east lives a shy and secretive lizard. It’s usually reddish grey in colour, with two pale strips running the length of its spiky back. Growing to a maximum of 20 centimetres, it could easily fit in the palm of an adult’s hand.

But although the mountain dragon (Rankinia diemensis) is small, it can teach us big lessons about the influence of climate change on Australian biodiversity, as our new research, published today in Current Biology , demonstrates.

Tracking change over geological timescales

The predictions about how climate change will impact native species aren’t good. But it is challenging to truly understand how future climate changes will impact how species are distributed. That’s largely because climate change happens at a scale and time frame that is difficult for researchers to directly observe and measure.

This is where the emerging field of conservation paleobiology comes in.

It uses the fossil record to understand how animals and other living organisms responded to past environmental changes over geological timescales — that is, thousands to millions of years.

Conservation paleobiology can also help overcome another challenge: distinguishing the impacts of human-induced environmental threats such as climate change, habitat destruction, introduced disease, pollution or invasive species from “natural” variations in climate.

All of these factors may be acting at the same time and may equally lead to species declines.