‘Recognise indigenous solutions’

AS: What are some of the ethical concerns around extraction of indigenous knowledge from the communities?

AL: For the IPCC AR7 report, a workshop was organised around these ethical questions on gaining access to this knowledge and making some kind of database to help in adaptation. [The report “IPCC workshop on engaging diverse knowledge systems” was released on June 11]. But it takes a lot of time to understand the communities’ language and knowledge. In a society where we want quick understanding, we often hear repeated phrases stating that indigenous knowledge is “holistic” and “dynamic”. This is not a deep understanding of the indigenous knowledge system. For instance, I began working in the Veracruz region of Mexico with the Totonac people 30 years ago. They do not have a word for space, but they do have one for time-space, because for them, in time there are various spaces. It takes a lot of time to understand their philosophy. There is a lot of literature around indigenous knowledge. We have published three books on the anthropology of climate in which many scientists have described aspects such as agricultural calendars of different indigenous groups. But there is more knowledge out there.

I have worked in New Caledonia with the aboriginal Kanak people, who told me that their elders can speak with the wind and rain, but they are not allowed to share this sacred knowledge. In 1985, I was in the Baffin Island in the Inuit region of Canada, when communities there told me that the “white people of the south” were putting into the air something that was changing the colours of the snow, which would bring big changes. Recently I was in the Amazon and found that the people there observe very small changes in climate and impacts that you cannot read about anywhere. To be able to adapt to climate change, the focus has to be on indigenous practices; we have to observe what communities are doing and how they are changing their practices.