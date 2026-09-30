Regenerative agriculture: A lifeline for smallholders?

The world has 570 million farms, of which 475 million are small farms (less than 2 hectares), mostly in the Global South. A quarter of the world population lives and works on these small farms, which contribute a significant 30 per cent of the world's food production. Small farms provide up to 74 per cent of kilocalories to people in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. But this food-providing population is fast ageing—the average age of a farmer is 55, close to the outer limit of working age. This is met with widespread withdrawal of people from farming. In 2025, agriculture accounted for 26 per cent of global employment, down from 39 per cent at the beginning of the 21st century, as per World Bank data. And, agricultural land use has peaked after expanding for nearly 1,000 years. A study published in Nature Sustainability forecasts the number of farms globally would drop to 272 million in 2100, from 616 million in 2020. “As a country’s economy grows, more people migrate to urban areas, leaving fewer people in rural areas to tend the land,” says the study.