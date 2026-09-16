Repair delayed

"Despite earlier projections, the reported global use of ODS as feedstock chemicals did not decline after 2000 but has increased by 163% between 2000 and 2024," says the study published in April 2026 in Nature Communications. Due to this, the associated emissions have increased to about 3.6 per cent, finds the study. At current rates, the feedstock-related ODS emissions could delay the "recovery of the mid-latitude stratospheric ozone layer by 7 (6–11) years", until about 2073. So far, the ozone layer was expected to recover to 1980 levels by around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world, as per World Meteorological Organization.

Space waste

Falling satellite debris and reentry of rockets from space to Earth have emerged as another threat to the ozone layer …