Resilience to disaster risk is shared responsibility

This year, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has chosen “Resilience Starts at Home,” as the theme for the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, bringing the global agenda closer to where people live. The message is simple: a warning, which does not reach a household, is not understood or does not prompt action, actually fails.

The idea that ordinary people should help manage disaster risks is not new. It can be traced to the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, whose declaration (Principle 10) set explicit goals for citizen participation in environmental and climate action. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, subsequently placed people at the centre of efforts to reduce disaster risks.

Over the past two decades, participatory approaches to planning and decision-making have become more common in climate adaptation. This year’s theme brings that tradition to its most practical level: the household.