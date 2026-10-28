Richest 1% emit more carbon than the world’s poorest, says Oxfam

A person in the richest 0.1 per cent is responsible for 125 times more emissions linked to extreme heat events than the average person, and almost 400 times more than someone in the poorest half of the world’s population, the report, “Disaster Divide: How Climate Chaos Deepens Inequality and Enriches the Few”, finds. This small group also produces more than three times as much carbon pollution as the entire population of sub-Saharan Africa, which numbers about 1.3 billion people.

Published ahead of the UN climate summit, COP31, in Turkey, the report highlights how the wealthiest contribute disproportionately to greenhouse-gas emissions while poorer communities bear the brunt of climate disasters.