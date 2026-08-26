Rise and rage of pastoralists

Pastoralists across the world are on a mission to gain recognition and restoration of rights as stewards of rangelands, which cover about half of the world’s landmass. In August, Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia, where pastoralism contributes up to 10 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product), saw hundreds of pastoralists and environmental activists pitching to undo the historical injustice meted to them and champion their way of life as not just one of the oldest vocations that nurtures ecology but also as the new defence against climate change. The protest was at the right place at the right time. Ulaanbaatar hosted the Conference of Parties (COP17) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on August 17-28. UNCCD has marked 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.