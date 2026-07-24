Rising heat pushes Philippines’ poor into a climate poverty trap, says Greenpeace

The Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to rising global temperatures, with extreme heat pushing millions of people, particularly farmers and fisherfolk into a growing climate poverty trap, according to a new report by Greenpeace Philippines.

The report, Here Comes the Sun: Climate Justice-Based Recommendations for Protecting Communities from Extreme Heat, highlights how rising temperatures are imposing severe health, economic and social costs on communities.

The assessment identifies heat stress as one of the most damaging consequences of climate change. Heat stress occurs when the body’s ability to cool itself is overwhelmed by environmental conditions such as high temperatures, humidity and physical exertion. These impacts extend far beyond health, affecting education, labour, agriculture, fisheries and social well-being.

Education has been disrupted, with 22 to 24 school days lost to heat during the 2023-24 academic year, prompting the country’s first nationwide heat-related class suspensions.

Economic losses

Greenpeace highlighted the significant economic costs of rising temperatures. The Philippine Atmospheric and Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimates that average temperatures have increased by 0.6 degree Celsius over the past three decades. Without stronger adaptation measures, the World Bank projects that climate change could reduce the country’s GDP by 7.6 per cent by 2030 and 13.6 per cent by 2040, with heat-related productivity losses ranking second only to sea-level rise. Around 11 million Filipinos could be exposed to extreme heat above 42 degrees Celsius by 2030, increasing to 74 million by 2050, resulting in economic losses of up to Philippine Pesos (PHP) 870 billion, or 3-5 per cent of GDP.

According to the report, frontline communities are already paying the daily costs of extreme heat through reduced incomes, rising healthcare expenses, lower agricultural productivity and increasing adaptation costs. Farmers reported declining crop yields due to prolonged heat and water shortages, while fisherfolk said warmer seas and changing weather patterns have reduced fish catches, threatening their livelihoods.

To ground the analysis of heat stress impacts in the lived experience of fisherfolk, a case study was conducted via seven focus group discussions (FGDs) with fishing communities across the Philippines between May 10 and 15, 2026 co-facilitated by Greenpeace Philippines and the National Anti-Poverty Commission - Victims of Disasters and Calamities Sectoral Council (NAPCVDCSC) representatives.

Fisherfolk are among the most vulnerable groups to climate change in the Philippines. Of the country’s 2.3 million registered fisherfolk, around 1.9 million are small-scale or municipal fishers, with poverty rates of 27.4-30.6 per cent, nearly double the national average.

Greenpeace’s focus group discussions found that extreme heat is shortening fishing hours, forcing fishers to return to shore earlier and reducing catches as fish move to deeper, cooler waters. Participants also reported rising cases of heatstroke, hypertension, asthma and skin diseases linked to prolonged heat exposure. The resulting income losses are worsening food insecurity and debt, highlighting the need for human rights-based, gender-responsive government measures to protect vulnerable fishing communities.

To address the growing crisis, the report calls for a climate justice-based approach that prioritises the needs of the most vulnerable populations. It recommends expanding heat action plans, strengthening early warning systems, improving access to cooling centres and safe drinking water, enhancing occupational safety standards for outdoor workers, and increasing social protection for climate-affected households.