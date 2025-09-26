Rivers are heating up faster than the air — that’s a problem for aquatic life and people

When you think about heatwaves, you might picture sweltering cities, shimmering asphalt and unbearable summer afternoons. These heatwaves dominate the headlines because we feel them directly.

Rivers, on the other hand, are often seen as cool refuges, places to escape the heat of summer.

Yet rivers are heating up, too. In fact, they’re heating up faster than the air.

New research from my team shows that riverine heatwaves — periods of abnormally high water temperatures in rivers — are becoming more common, more intense and longer-lasting than they were 40 years ago. Their frequency, intensity and duration are also increasing at rates more than twice as fast as heatwaves in the atmosphere.

The increased heat puts more stress on aquatic ecosystems , water quality , energy production and agriculture , and it can threaten species that rely on cool streams.

A hidden threat

Riverine heatwaves are disruptive in ways that can cascade through aquatic ecosystems.

Cold-water fish such as trout and salmon are especially vulnerable: Extended periods of abnormally high water temperatures can impair reproduction , slow growth and trigger mass die-offs .