Climate Change

Saudi Arabia gets winter surprise: Al-Jawf region covered in snow for the first time

A rare winter transformation blankets the desert with white, promising a vibrant spring bloom
The Al-Jawf region has been covered in hail and heavy rain, leading to white-capped terrains in areas like Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorate
The Al-Jawf region has been covered in hail and heavy rain, leading to white-capped terrains in areas like Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorateSaudi Press Agency
Published on

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region experienced heavy snowfall and rainfall reportedly for the first time in recorded history, with the desert landscape blanketed in a layer of white.  

The Al-Jawf region has been covered in hail and heavy rain, leading to white-capped terrains in areas like Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorate, according to the state news agency Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The persistent rainfall, accompanied by hailstorms, has sparked hopes for a flourishing spring season. 

Known for its wild flora, Al-Jawf expects an abundance of seasonal plants, such as lavender and chrysanthemum, which could benefit from this unusual moisture.

Also Read
Mount Fuji sets record for longest snow delay since 1894 following Japan’s hottest summer
The Al-Jawf region has been covered in hail and heavy rain, leading to white-capped terrains in areas like Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorate

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert for further thunderstorms in the Al-Jawf region, predicting more hail, strong winds, and possible flooding. Visibility may be reduced due to these weather conditions, and residents have been advised to exercise caution.

The country had witnessed unusual snowfall earlier this year too. The mountains of Al-Lawz, northwest of Tabuk city, were blanketed with snow in February 2024.

he mountains of Al-Lawz, northwest of Tabuk city, were blanketed with snow in February 2024.
he mountains of Al-Lawz, northwest of Tabuk city, were blanketed with snow in February 2024.Saudi Press Agency

Al-Lawz, located at an altitude of 2,600 metres, traditionally witnesses snowfall during the frigid Marbaniya season, which starts on December 7 and lasts until January 14. However, the unusually warm weather delayed this year’s snow by two months, with temperatures never dipping to zero degrees Celsius.

The NCM attributed the warmer-than-usual temperatures to atmospheric variations and the absence of southern winds, which typically bring humid air, allowing for a significant drop in temperatures. This change in conditions meant the Marbaniya season ended without its usual intensity.

Also Read
Climate change is happening in your garden: here's how to spot it
The Al-Jawf region has been covered in hail and heavy rain, leading to white-capped terrains in areas like Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorate

The snowfall and rain are a significant contrast to the Kingdom’s usual dry climate, and many across the country have marvelled at these scenes. The SPA team spent over 72 hours in Al-Lawz documenting the snowfall, which has attracted considerable attention from locals, as the sight of snow on these peaks remains a highly anticipated spectacle.

With these unusual weather patterns and more storms expected, Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rare winter season, sparking hopes for a blossoming spring in the traditionally arid regions.

Read all the news related to climate change in Hindi
World
SNOW
Saudi Arabia

Related Stories

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in