Seven of nine planetary boundaries transgressed with worsening trends

For around 11,700 years, known as the holocene epoch, humans have lived and flourished within the safe operating space of the nine planetary boundaries. Within this they started with the development of farming systems and reached modern cities with rapidly progressing technologies.

“During this so-called Holocene epoch, the planet was relatively warm, climate patterns were comparatively predictable, freshwater and nutrient cycles supported agriculture, and ecosystems provided the foundations for food, settlement, and human well-being,” according to the report.

Increasing pressures from human activities, especially since the middle of the 20th century, has led to the transgressions of various boundaries and the current trends are in the direction of further transgression and worsening of the situation. This could lead to irreversible damage to the planet’s life support systems. “Population, energy use, industrial production, fertiliser use, land conversion, water use, transport, and material consumption have risen sharply,” noted the authors of the report.

Each of the planetary boundaries is measured using one or two control variables that are indicators characterising the health of the boundary. In total, there are 13 control variables across the nine planetary boundaries. The boundaries also act as interconnected systems and the impacts on one of them can have residual impacts on others as well. This could also lead to cascading impacts which in turn could lead to irreversible changes or tipping points in Earth’s life support systems.

For climate change which has transgressed strongly the control variables are carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere and greenhouse gas induced radiative forcing that affects the energy balance of the planet leading to warming of the atmosphere and oceans and consequent changes in the climate. The researchers found that climate change is progressing faster than previously expected.

“The consequences are clearly visible as rising temperatures, extreme weather, ecosystem damage, sea-level rise, and growing risks to health, food, water, infrastructure, and economic stability. Continued warming also increases the likelihood of self-reinforcing changes and potentially irreversible tipping points,” according to the report.

Change in biosphere integrity, another strongly transgressed planetary boundary, the control variables are rates of extinction of species and the share of natural plant productivity taken over by humanity. Both variables are in the high risk zone and “further decline could weaken nature’s capacity to regulate carbon, water, nutrients, soils, and climate, undermining food security, clean water, livelihoods, and ecosystem resilience while increasing the risk of cascading Earth system change”.

The 2026 report highlighted three examples of wider risks of transgressing the planetary boundaries. They are “the fragility of the land carbon sink; the health and protection of the seafloor in the face of destructive fishing practices and prospective deep sea mining; and the potentially incalculable risks posed by pollution with human-made chemicals and materials (Novel Entities), including effects that may remain unknown until damage is widespread”, according to the report.

“The diagnosis is unambiguous. Pressure is rising across every Planetary Boundary already outside the safe operating space. It means that the risk of large-scale, persistent and potentially irreversible change is increasing, while our margin for error in tackling these problems is shrinking,” said Boris Sakschewski, lead author of the report, in a PIK press release.

In the press release, PIK stated “Pakistan’s 2025 monsoon floods affected more than 6.9 million people. Global ocean heat content reached a new record in 2025, with Hurricane Melissa rapidly ramping up to a Category 5 Hurricane and striking Jamaica after passing over exceptionally warm seas”.

“January 2023 to September 2025 saw bleaching-level heat stress impacting approximately 84.4 per cent of the world’s coral reef area, making it the largest global coral-bleaching event observed to date,” the press release added.

PIK also talked about the exceptional high temperatures during June and July 2026 in western Europe, along with drought conditions in France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. There were also major wildfires in Europe and Canada.

"Read that list again: Pakistan, the Caribbean, Europe, the reefs beneath our oceans. This is not five separate emergencies, it is one planet telling us, in every region at once, that it is out of balance,” said Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Chair of Planetary Guardians.

Planetary guardians are “a collective of activists, business leaders, and former heads of state who have come together to bring evidence-based science to a global audience. All of them are striving to bring Planetary Boundaries science, with its whole-Earth view on sustainability and powerful calls to action, to their audiences”, according to PIK.

“As Chair of Planetary Guardians, I hear this same story wherever I go, whether from a pastoralist watching the rains fail season after season or a coastal community watching the sea rise. The 2026 Planetary Health Check puts data behind what communities on the frontlines already know from living it. We do not have the luxury of treating these as separate crises any longer,” Ibrahim added.

“We do not have the luxury of time, but we do have the knowledge, capacity and solutions to change course. Accelerating action to return to the safe operating space across all Planetary Boundaries is essential to protect lives and livelihoods, and to deliver on the promise of shared future prosperity,” said Johan Rockström, director of PIK and co-author of the report.