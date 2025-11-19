Shoot-at-sight orders for Himalayan black bears in Uttarakhand district as global warming messes up ursids’ hibernation schedules

In a first, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has issued orders to shoot Himalayan black bears in Pauri district even as the animals have caused 71 attacks leading to the deaths of six people and 60 livestock across the state in the past three months.

Experts are pointing to climate change as a likely factor responsible for the attacks as global warming has interfered with the animals’ natural hibernation cycles.

Paithani in the Thalisain block of Pauri district has become a hotspot for black bear attacks. So far, bears have killed 40 cattle there. Two village residents have also been injured. The attacks have caused a virtual curfew in the area.

Pauri district is not alone. A bear attacked a group of women who had gone to the forest to collect grass in Dharkuri village of Jakholi block in Rudraprayag district. Seven women were injured in the incident. Bears have suddenly been spotted around towns like Gopeshwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and Bhawali.

According to Pauri's Divisional Forest Officer, Abhimanyu Singh, the Chief Wildlife Warden has issued orders to eliminate the bear responsible for the attacks. “We had to do this by November 14, but we couldn’t shoot the bear within the deadline,” he said. “Because we have seen more than one bear in the camera traps installed there, identifying the bear responsible is difficult, but the team is working to tranquilise and capture it.”

Furry terror

According to Paithani Forest Range Officer Dinesh Chandra Nautiyal, bears have been continuously visiting cattle pens in the area and killing cattle. “These gaushalas (cattle pens) are located on the edge of the forest, about one to two kilometres from the village. We installed camera traps, which showed four to five bears in the area. Therefore, identifying which bear is the attacker is difficult. The order to kill bears was only until November 14. The deadline has since passed. Therefore, we have set up cages to capture the bear. Pepper spray is being used to protect the cattle pens from bear attacks. This will keep the animals away.”

Uttarakhand Forest Department data shows that in the past 25 years, bears have attacked and injured 1,972 people, resulting in 68 deaths. In 2022, 57 people were injured, and one was killed in bear attacks. In 2023, approximately 53 people were injured, but no deaths were reported. In 2024, 65 people were attacked by bears, and three died. In 2025, 71 people were attacked by bears, and seven have died so far.

In hills and plains

The Himalayan black bear (Ursus thibetanus laniger) is found in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal, and Arunachal Pradesh.