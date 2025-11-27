Sikkim ramps up disaster preparedness as Eastern Himalayas warm

As the Eastern Himalayan region reels from the impact of climate change, Sikkim has gone all out in terms of disaster preparedness and management, coupled with early warning systems. The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which happened in October 2023 at South Lhonak Lake, was a major trigger point in this regard.

Massive floods and high volumes of rainfall usually trigger landslides in mountainous areas, such as the recent flood in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The western Himalayas receive more rainfall compared to the eastern part, which remains comparatively drier.

To cope with disasters, the state is now focusing on high-altitude rescues, including ropeway rescues, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force. These trainings continue beyond the monsoon period.