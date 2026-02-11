Sixth year of drought in Texas and Oklahoma leaves ranchers bracing for another harsh summer

Cattle auctions aren’t often all-night affairs. But in Texas Lake Country in June 2022, ranchers facing dwindling water supplies and dried out pastures amid a worsening drought sold off more than 4,000 animals in an auction that lasted nearly 24 hours — about 200 cows an hour.

It was the height of a drought that has gripped the Southern Plains for the past six years — a drought that is still holding on in much of the region in 2026.

The drought cost the agriculture industry across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas an estimated $23.6 billion in lost crops, higher feed costs and selling off cattle from 2020 through 2024 alone. As rangeland dried out, it also fueled devastating wildfires .

Historically, droughts of this magnitude happen in the Southern Plains about once a decade, but the severe droughts of this century have been lasting longer , leaving water supplies, native rangelands and farms with little time to recover before the next one hits.