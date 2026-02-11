Sixth year of drought in Texas and Oklahoma leaves ranchers bracing for another harsh summer
The Southern Plains, particularly Texas and Oklahoma, are enduring a sixth year of severe drought.
This is causing significant economic and environmental impacts on the region.
Ranchers are forced to sell off cattle due to dried pastures and water shortages, while the agriculture industry faces billions in losses.
The persistent drought is exacerbated by climate patterns and rising temperatures, with no immediate relief in sight.
Cattle auctions aren’t often all-night affairs. But in Texas Lake Country in June 2022, ranchers facing dwindling water supplies and dried out pastures amid a worsening drought in an auction that lasted nearly 24 hours — about 200 cows an hour.
It was the height of a drought that has gripped the Southern Plains for — a drought that is still holding on in much of the region in 2026.
The drought cost the agriculture industry across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas an in lost crops, higher feed costs and selling off cattle from 2020 through 2024 alone. As rangeland dried out, it also .
Historically, droughts of this magnitude happen in the Southern Plains about once a decade, but the severe droughts of this century have been , leaving water supplies, native rangelands and farms with little time to recover before the next one hits.
Many cattle producers and rangelands were still recovering from a severe 2010-2015 drought when a hit western Texas in spring 2020, marking the beginning of the current multibillion-dollar, multiyear and multistate drought. Ample spring rainfall in 2025 and severe that year weren’t enough to end the drought, and a in late January 2026 missed the driest parts of the region.
In with colleagues at the and the , we assessed the causes and damage from the ongoing drought in the Southern Plains.
We found three key reasons for the enduring drought and its damage: Rising temperatures and a La Niña climate pattern; water supply shortages; and lingering economic impacts from the previous drought.
Weather and climate helped drive the drought
The , and the ongoing drought that started in 2020 is no exception.
Documented “” — defined as — occurred at least five times in the region from 2020 to 2025. As global temperatures rise and climates warm, research warns that the will increase.
For the southern part of the Southern Plains, winter precipitation is closely linked to the , a climate pattern that affects weather around the world. Five of the past six years exhibited a La Niña pattern, which typically means the region sees winters that are warmer and drier than normal.
La Niña was likely the primary driver — — of the drought for Texas and southwest Oklahoma, and one of the reasons drought conditions have continued into 2026.
The Southern Plains have a . The Dust Bowl of the early 1930s may be the best-known example. But a history with drought doesn’t make it any easier to manage when crops and water supplies dry up.
Deeply rooted water shortages
The heat and dryness since 2020 have left many of the region’s rivers, reservoirs and even groundwater reserves well below average.
San Antonio’s reservoirs all reached in 2024 and 2025, as did the , which provides water for roughly 2.5 million people. They were as 2026 began. Surface water and groundwater resources across central and western Texas have been depleted to the point that even a few big storms can’t replenish them.
A few major rivers flow into the Southern Plains from other drought-affected regions. Consider the Rio Grande, which begins in Colorado and winds through New Mexico and along Texas’ southern border: Not only has the Lower Rio Grande valley in southern Texas missed out on needed precipitation this winter, so did the in southern Colorado.
Colorado is facing a , as is much of the western US. If it continues, there will be less snowmelt come summer to feed rivers, such as the Rio Grande, or fill reservoirs. In early February, the Elephant Butte, Amistad and Falcon reservoirs, along the Rio Grande, were only , , and full, respectively.
Lingering economic impacts
Like water supplies, the economy doesn’t just recover when the rains return.
One of the reasons the current drought has been so costly is that parts of the region had not fully recovered from the 2010-2015 drought when the latest one began in 2020. With only a five-year break between droughts, the landscape behaved like someone with an already weakened immune system who caught a cold.
During the 2010-2015 drought, cattle producers in Texas sold off about 20% of the statewide herd as water became scarce and rangeland dried up. Rebuilding a herd after a drought is a slow process. Pasture recovery can take a year or more, and a newborn heifer will take two years to mature and produce her own first calf.
Cattle herds had still not returned to pre-2010 levels when the 2022 drought peak forced another mass sell-off. , Texas’s herd size declined from 13.1 million to 12 million; Oklahoma’s declined from 5.3 million to 4.7 million; and Kansas’ declined from 6.5 million to 6.15 million.
Looking beyond livestock, a in 2022, the peak year of the drought. In Texas, 25 per cent of the corn crop was planted but never harvested, and 45 per cent of the soybean crop was similarly abandoned. A normal season would have yielded a $2.4 billion cotton crop in Texas, but 74 per cent of that crop was abandoned, slashing its value to roughly $640 million.
Ending Southern Plains drought
Is the end in sight? With La Niña fading in early 2026 and its opposite, , there’s a chance for wetter conditions that could reduce the drought in the fall and winter months of 2026.
But the Southern Plains still have to get through spring and summer first. Ending a drought like this requires consistent precipitation over several months, and .