Spring heatwaves in the United Kingdom and Western Europe break records

“Early-season heatwaves are especially hazardous because our bodies have not had time to acclimatise. Our modeling estimates that we could see more than 250 additional deaths during this heatwave in England and Wales,” said Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, lecturer at the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment, Imperial College London, in a statement.

“This aligns with a broader analysis we conducted across 854 European cities last summer which revealed that heat caused thousands of preventable deaths — with two-thirds of those fatalities driven directly by the additional heat from climate change,” he added.

“This record-breaking heat has the fingerprints of climate change all over it. Temperatures on this scale were once exceptional even at the height of summer. Seeing 35C in the UK during spring is absolutely astonishing, but the science is very clear — climate change makes these heatwaves hotter, longer, and far more frequent,” said Friederike Otto, Professor of Climate Science, Imperial College London, in a statement.

“The climate we are living in today is simply not the one we grew up with, and our buildings and infrastructure are woefully unprepared for what’s next. While we have made some progress in cutting emissions, it is not fast enough. Temperature records will continue to tumble until we fundamentally halt global emissions and reach net zero,” said Otto.

The heat dome may persist over western and central Europe for the remainder of May, bringing record-breaking temperatures and health risks to missions of people, according to Korosec.