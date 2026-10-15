‘State of one planetary boundary critical in India, South Asia’

JB: Is there a specific area of concern for South Asia?

LC: Yes, one example that is especially relevant for India and South Asia is atmospheric aerosol loading. Aerosols can have particularly important effects on regional climate and the monsoon system.

The study shows that while “atmospheric aerosol loading” remains within the Safe Operating Space at the global level, it has transgressed the proposed regional boundary for South Asia. The new regional assessment shows that the Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD)—a measure of how much airborne particles like dust, smoke and pollution, prevent direct sunlight from reaching the earth’s surface by scattering or absorbing it—is approximately 0.32 in south Asia, exceeding the proposed regional boundary of 0.25. AOD values of 0.3 to 0.7 are indicative of moderate to high concentration, typical of hazy urban conditions or regional pollution.