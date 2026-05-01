Super El Niño impact: Will India see a weak monsoon?

Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, director general of IMD, and M Ravichandran, secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a media briefing on April 13 that development of positive IOD conditions and below normal snow cover over northern hemisphere could counter some impacts of the El Niño conditions. “We also forget that there is another major driver for monsoon rainfall, which is global warming. We have been observing excess moisture being added to the monsoon rainfall since 2000 and this accumulated moisture will be causing rainfall somewhere, such as what we have observed in Rajasthan in the past few years”, says K J Ramesh, climate scientist and former director general of IMD. “The worst-case scenario could be a slightly negative rainfall during the monsoon,” he adds.