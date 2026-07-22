Super El Nino: The next inflation shock may begin in India’s fodder fields

Every monsoon, policymakers focus on whether rainfall will support food grain production, replenish reservoirs and stabilise agricultural output. Yet this year, one of the biggest economic consequences of an uneven monsoon may emerge not from crop fields but from cattle sheds.

India’s dairy sector, often celebrated as the world’s largest, rests on a surprisingly fragile foundation. Milk production depends not only on animal genetics, veterinary care or cooperative networks, but also on a steady supply of affordable, nutritious fodder. When rainfall becomes erratic, fodder availability declines long before milk production does, creating a lagged but powerful inflationary effect that rarely features in macroeconomic discussions.

The southwest monsoon of 2026 has been characterised by delayed rainfall, prolonged dry spells in several regions and increasing concerns over El Niño-related weather variability. While national rainfall averages may eventually appear close to normal, averages conceal an important reality: livestock productivity responds to local rainfall patterns rather than national statistics. For India’s dairy economy, spatial distribution of rainfall matters far more than aggregate precipitation. This distinction deserves far greater policy attention.

Livestock feed constitutes nearly 60-70 per cent of the cost of milk production. Green fodder crops such as maize, sorghum, bajra and cowpea rely heavily on timely monsoon rainfall during sowing and vegetative growth. Delayed rains postpone planting, extended dry spells suppress biomass accumulation, and episodes of excessive rainfall often lead to waterlogging, fungal infestation and nutrient loss. The cumulative effect is reduced fodder availability at precisely the time when dairy animals require balanced nutrition.

Farmers compensate by purchasing commercial concentrate feed. However, concentrate prices themselves tend to rise during poor monsoon years because feed ingredients, including maize, oilseed cakes and bran become more expensive. Consequently, both green fodder scarcity and higher feed prices reinforce each other, squeezing dairy farmers’ margins. Unlike cereals or edible oils, milk cannot be imported in sufficient quantities to stabilise domestic markets. India’s dairy industry is overwhelmingly decentralised, with nearly four-fifths of milk produced by small and marginal farmers owning only two to five animals. These households possess limited capacity to absorb rising feed costs. Faced with declining profitability, many reduce feed quality, sell productive animals or postpone herd expansion, all decisions that eventually reduce milk availability.