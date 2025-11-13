Super Typhoon Fung-wong devastates the Philippines

Less than a week after Typhoon Kalmaegi killed over 200 people, the Philippines has been struck again—this time by Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan.

With winds reaching 185 km/h and gusts up to 230, the storm tore through Luzon, triggering floods, landslides, and mass evacuations. Over a million people fled their homes, and millions lost power as the storm flattened villages and cut off roads.