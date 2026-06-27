Tackling the trilemma of El Nino, stagflation, and shrinkflation

In addition to the ongoing global climate and conflict crisis, many parts of the global economy have reportedly been witnessing stagflationary pressures on one hand and day-to-day shrinkflation on the other. ‘Stagflation’ refers to periods of slow economic growth, high inflation, and low employment opportunities. A few weeks ago, while Brent crude was hovering around US$95–100 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline in the United States was also around US$4.25 per gallon, amid growing stagflationary concerns as inflationary pressures persisted and job growth remained slow. The ripple effects of these developments may linger longer than imagined, with significant consequences for developing countries. India’s unemployment rate for instance in April this year was reported at 5.2 per cent, and it stood at 4.3 per cent in the US. Recently, Walmart (the largest private sector organisation in the US) laid off 1,000 workers amid a strong industry-AI push. Experts are already likening this to a 1970s-like “stagflationary-lite” phenomenon following the oil crisis in the same decade.

In addition to these macro issues that impact the day-to-day purchasing power of people, shrinkflation seems to be a strategy FMCG companies have started to use rapidly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media channels are replete with videos of influencers from the US discussing how grocery prices and food inflation are affecting their daily expenses with smaller quantities than ever before. ‘Shrinkflation’ basically refers to reduced quantity of a product priced at the same cost. For example, people may buy a pack of biscuits containing lesser quantity or a smaller bar of soap at the same price as before, thus qualifying it as an unethical and deceptive marketing strategy. But it is the informal sector workers that shrinkflation seems to hit the most, as products priced at Rs 5, 10, 15 are consumed more in the rural and urban poor markets. More so, people living hand-to-mouth often purchase small quantities of sugar, oil, tea, biscuit, and soap.

Shrinkflation, and not just inflation, along with stagflationary pressures coupled with an unsparing El Nino-induced heat this summer, might therefore impact the most vulnerable groups more severely. There are warnings about how crude-price volatility have somewhat pushed the costs of agricultural inputs especially fertilisers and pesticides thus impacting farmers. While the discussion on organic agriculture is important, one must also note the challenges that organic farming presents to small and marginal farmers, particularly the longer time required for yields without proper training and advocacy. Around 60 per cent of India’s farmland is rain-fed, and the current El Nino prediction will have consequences for the upcoming Kharif season, with rural and the urban poor being hit the hardest as the economy navigates several of these challenges.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement, “El Nino conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world”, countries like India must come up with a twin strategy addressing the concerns of economy and ecology especially for its most vulnerable populations. While India has historically placed food security at the centre of its public policy, agrarian distress, water stress, and employment challenges among both the rural and urban poor require greater decentralised attention. Gig economy workers who spend long hours outdoors in an unsparing heat, without adequate social protection measures, are at particularly high risk from all these de-stabilising macro-economic challenges: climate change, stagflation, and shrinkflation. According to Niti Aayog, India’s gig economy workers are projected to reach 23.5 million by 2030.