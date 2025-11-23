Talks in Belém have shown that Paris Agreement is working and delivering results: Inger Andersen

The just-concluded 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Brazil’s Belém have shown that Paris Agreement is working and delivering results, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Under-Secretary-General Inger Andersen has stated.

She added that COP30, which took place at the gateway to the Amazon, happened as geopolitical tensions continue to rise. Achieving progress in such uncertain and challenging times is never guaranteed.

“…yet the talks in Belém have shown that the Paris Agreement is working and delivering results, including a call to triple adaptation finance by 2035, a Just Transition Mechanism to ensure the emerging green economy benefits everyone, and new dialogues on how trade can support climate-resilient economic transformation and how to integrate the protection of mountains into climate policy,” said Andersen in a statement.

She added that the world must do much more, move much faster, and stretch its collective ambition even further.

“Countries should see their new national climate plans as a baseline to build on, not a ceiling for ambition. Keeping 1.5°C within reach requires us to accelerate the era of implementation at an unprecedented rate, so we can deliver the benefits people deserve: affordable clean energy, good jobs, clean air, and a safer, more resilient future for all. And as escalating climate impacts continue that spare no nation, we have to better finance, implement and prioritise adaptation efforts,” noted Andersen.

She also spoke about the transition away from fossil fuels, a thorny issue in the just-concluded talks.

“COP30 also reinforced the growing global momentum, both in and outside of the negotiating halls, to transition away from fossil fuels as agreed in Dubai at COP28, halt deforestation — including the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility that now stands at US$6.7 billion — and pursue rapid, high-impact measures such as cutting methane emissions,” said Andersen.

The high-ranking official also praised the Brazil Presidency which organised “such an inclusive COP … that saw unprecedented Indigenous Peoples leadership from the Amazon and across the world.”

“UNEP will continue our work to support all partners deliver the promise of the Paris Agreement, for people and for planet,” concluded Andersen.