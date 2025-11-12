‘Tax the carbon content of investments of the rich’

RM: Does your report indicate that wealthy individuals have more capital than governments?

LC: Effectively, private capital is more than that of public. For example, the US government by some measures is poorer than Bill Gates or Elon Musk. The government has capital, but it has huge debts. When you net it out, the US government has negative or zero capital value. Elon or Bill, on the other hand, have positive net worth. So, individuals have more net wealth than governments.

Thus, the wealthy individuals have huge wealth that gives them the power to decide on investments. This also endows them with huge political powers. Countries do still have power, but the balance between these two has shifted towards the very wealthy.

RM: You argue that “well-designed climate policies” can help reduce inequality. What do these entail?

CM: The transition to a carbon-neutral future involves creation of new capital. It will be huge, in fact. So, the questions [arise]: who will own these? Who will finance? And who will benefit from this? We argue that we want to see public investment and ownership to make this transition equitable. We are very far from equal distribution of private and public wealth.

LC: Overhaul of the energy system is a once-in-a-century opportunity to shift the balance of power. We will not have this opportunity for centuries. All these assets have a long life. Because [those] who will make this and make the investments will further accumulate economic values. Yes, the billionaires can make these, but governments can also make or even in partnerships with other players like local governments.

Look at the history of the last one century when countries nationalised energy systems. The argument was to make it public owned. We have now the same situation to pick up various owners, not just private but also combinations of many, multiple layers of ownerships with checks and balances. This is needed, if we recognise wealth and power concentration.

RM: You are suggesting taxing the carbon contents of investments from the rich. Why do you think this approach will bring in more equality?

LC: We are trying to say, typically when you put a tax on fossil fuels, 100 per cent is passed to the consumers. And they don’t have alternatives but to bear this. But investors on the other hand have and can afford different options to invest, including clean technology. This doesn’t give the exact carbon tax signal to the rich. They are effectively not taxed for the carbon emissions, but the consumers are. So, the proposal to tax the carbon contents of their investments will be a signal for the producers. Besides, wealth tax on the carbon content can generate more revenue for investments in a clean future.