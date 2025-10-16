Ten years of Paris Agreement, eleven extra hot days a year: climate action still far behind

A decade after the signing of the Paris Agreement, the planet is living through the hottest years in recorded history — and extreme heat is killing more people than any other climate hazard, according to a new report.

The global assessment by Climate Central and World Weather Attribution found that while the Paris framework has helped bend the global warming curve — lowering projected end-of-century warming from about 4°C in 2015 to 2.6°C today — even that “success” locks in a future of deadly heat.

The 2015 Paris Agreement could help the world avoid 57 hot days if countries follow through on their emission-cutting plans and limit warming this century to 2.6°C, it said.

“Every fraction of a degree matters,” said Friederike Otto of Imperial College London and World Weather Attribution. “What we’re already seeing at 1.35°C of warming is just a preview. At 2.6°C, we’ll have 57 extra hot days each year on average — and that’s a level of heat few societies can safely cope with.”