The $100 billion climate finance promise: Too little, too late?

Developed countries have now exceeded the long-promised $100 billion climate finance goal for the third year in a row, according to a new OECD report. In 2024, climate finance reached $136.7 billion. But does this mean the climate finance problem is solved?

In this video, Down To Earth unpacks what the OECD report actually says — why the original promise was delayed, why loans still dominate climate finance, why adaptation funding lags behind mitigation, and why many developing countries say the money still isn’t reaching those who need it most.