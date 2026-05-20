The 2026 El Niño is developing unusually fast — and may rival the strongest ever recorded

Comparisons have been drawn between the expected 2026 El Niño and previous super El Niño events, when the world experienced widespread dry and hot conditions, heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and coral bleaching.

Weather model predictions for the ONI of the 2026 El Niño show that it might surpass the strongest El Niño of 1876-78, which was one of the primary reasons for a global famine that killed around 50 million people.

The world was significantly different 150 years ago, and much cooler. The 2026 El Niño is occurring when the planet has already warmed by 1.4°C since the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900.

Between 1876-78 and 1982-83, there was only one other El Niño event that could be classified as a super El Niño, which occurred in 1888-89.

A research paper published in the Journal of Climate in December 2018 explored the causes behind the global droughts between 1875 and 1878 that led to famine across Asia, South America and Africa. There were record-breaking droughts in parts of both hemispheres across multiple seasons. Asian regions influenced by monsoon seasons suffered the most intense and second most extensive drought in 800 years, according to the paper.

A combination of the record-breaking El Niño event of 1876-78, a record-strong Indian Ocean Dipole in 1877 and record warming of the North Atlantic Ocean was found to be the cause of the global droughts and the resulting crop failures and famine in different regions.

The study also foreshadowed the possibility of a similar event occurring in a warming world.