The Chashoti and Dharali disasters serve as critical reminders that not all high-mountain floods are GLOFs

The schematic diagram (Figure 3) effectively illustrates this chain: the glacier and its moraines form the base of a vulnerable landscape, while extreme rainfall acts as the immediate trigger, amplifying the hazard potential in these high-mountain environments. As Himalayan glaciers retreat due to rising temperatures and imbalanced snow accumulation, they expose terrain that was previously covered by ice. During their movement, glaciers transport rock and soil, depositing it as moraines, loose, unconsolidated debris along their edges, centre, or terminus. Occasionally, dead ice chunks remain buried within these moraines, and as they melt over time, they leave depressions and unstable sediment piles. These freshly exposed, fragile deposits are highly susceptible to collapse. In steep, narrow Himalayan valleys, intense rainfall or cloudburst events can mobilise this loose material, triggering landslides, rockfalls, and debris flows.

The permafrost factor: The hidden hazard in the Himalaya

Permafrost is a perennially frozen ground, widespread in the high-altitude glaciated terrains of the Himalaya, yet it remains one of the least studied components of the region’s cryosphere. Globally, permafrost thaw has been linked to catastrophic slope failures and debris flows, as extensively documented in Alaska, the Canadian Arctic, and the European Alps. In stark contrast, India lacks systematic records of permafrost-related hazards. This gap is not necessarily due to their absence, but rather to limited monitoring networks, scarce ground observations, and the invisibility of subsurface processes in conventional hazard assessments.

Permafrost degradation alters the mechanical stability of rock and sediment by releasing ground ice and weakening frozen slopes. In steep Himalayan valleys, this can amplify the likelihood of debris flows, landslides, and cascading hazards. The Chashoti and Dharali disasters highlight the urgent need to treat permafrost as a potential trigger in high-mountain hazard attribution. Without mapping permafrost distribution and monitoring its thermal dynamics, its role in slope instability will remain an overlooked but critical blind spot.

Policy gaps and the need for science governance integration

Currently, Indian cryosphere hazard management frameworks place strong emphasis on GLOFs especially after the Sikkim GLOF in 2023. However, these recent events highlight the equal importance of addressing rainfall-triggered debris flows and emerging permafrost-related risks. Together, they point to three urgent priorities.

Systematic data sharing: Scientific assessments must be rapidly communicated to disaster management authorities.

Risk-informed planning: Infrastructure design, road alignment, and settlement expansion in mountain regions should consider debris flow-prone catchments, unstable moraines, and potential permafrost zones.

National framework on cryosphere hazards: A dedicated policy integrating glacier, debris flow, and permafrost-related hazards is critical for bridging scientific knowledge and community resilience.

The Chashoti and Dharali disasters serve as critical reminders that not all high-mountain floods are GLOFs. Rainfall-triggered debris flows, amplified by unstable moraines and possibly thawing permafrost may represent more frequent and under-recognised threats to Himalayan communities. For effective disaster risk reduction, scientific insights must be mainstreamed into policy frameworks, ensuring that Himalayan settlements and infrastructure are developed with a nuanced understanding of their dynamic cryosphere and geomorphic environment.