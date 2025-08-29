The climate case for planting trees has been overhyped — but it’s not too late to fix it

Aspiration doesn’t match reality

We also totalled the commitments nations have made to reforestation under various global programs and agreements . About 230 million hectares of reforestation has been committed for 2021-2030, which is 59 per cent of the global potential area we identified in our study.

However, about 90 per cent of commitments have been made by low- and middle-income countries where land for reforestation is limited. For example, about half the land pledged for reforestation has been made by African countries, but they contain only 4 per cent of the global area we identified as suitable for reforestation.

The limited potential is mainly due to biodiversity concerns. For instance, much of the land committed by Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia comprises savannas. Savannas are naturally open ecosystems with few trees — a habitat many animal species require to survive, and not suitable for reforestation.

In contrast, Europe and South America have committed only 13 per cent and 16 per cent of their potential reforestation area.

How much carbon can actually be stored?

We developed a new machine-learning model — a computer program developed from observations that can be taught to recognise data patterns.

To build the model, we used estimates of the carbon content of vegetation and soils, along with other climate and soil properties, at about 3,190 locations. Half the locations had trees, and the other half did not.

The locations spanned all major global forest regions, including tropical, boreal (those growing in cold high-latitude environments), and temperate eucalyptus forests.

With this new model we calculated the rate of carbon storage from reforestation in each region, based on its tree-carrying capacity — that is, how many trees can be planted in a particular location given the climate, soil and other conditions.

If trees were planted on the 389 million hectares identified in our study as suitable for reforestation, about 4.9 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide could be stored each year to 2050. This falls to about 1.5 billion tonnes when only considering current national commitments on suitable land.

These quantities are significant. But they’re only a small fraction of the world’s annual fossil fuel emissions.

To demonstrate further, global reforestation currently stores 1.9 billion metric tonnes of CO₂ per year . This is 5 per cent of the 36 billion tonnes of CO₂ emitted by fossil fuel burning each year.

So, reducing fossil fuel emissions remains the primary tool for tackling climate change.