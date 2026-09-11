The coming years may bring catastrophic weather that could be ‘far worse’ than history suggests: King’s College London

The years ahead may bring climate catastrophes the scale and impact of which cannot be fathomed by the planning tools available at the moment, scientists at King’s College London warned on September 10, 2026.

According to the experts, the ‘what-if’ scenarios now widely used in risk assessment are not designed to identify, and therefore prevent, worst possible outcomes, such as greater death tolls, and more severe impacts on infrastructure and people’s health

The warning comes after a summer in which thousands of excess deaths were recorded across Europe during the June heatwaves alone and amid current analysis on how the El Nino weather phenomenon could bring more extreme weather worldwide, with very significant impacts possible within the UK.

The peer-reviewed perspective paper, published in Nature Sustainability, analysed deaths from every recorded tropical cyclone and extreme heat event between 2000 and 2025 worldwide. The findings suggest that the vast majority of deaths occurred from a handful of enormous events and suggests that future incidences could be far worse than human intuition suggests.

The paper highlights that Cyclone Nargis, which killed almost 140,000 people in Myanmar in 2008, caused more than twice as many deaths as the other 675 deadly tropical cyclones of the 2000-2025 period combined.

Similarly, heatwave deaths were concentrated within just a few deadly events, the most lethal being in Europe in 2003, when around 70,000 people were killed—with almost half the deaths occurring within the first two weeks of August.

Focussing on extreme heat and cyclones to illustrate the scale of potential worst-case events, the analysis suggested that it was difficult to rule out very rare future events generating death tolls in the millions, though they stress that just because this might be possible does not necessarily mean it is likely.